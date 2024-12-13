Press Play Friday: Snoop Dogg is back, Bossman Dlow drops heat

It’s time to press play. This Friday, we get the return of Snoop Dogg, who finally gives us the sequel to “Doggystyle” almost three decades later. We also get our first album from NBA YoungBoy in 2024, which is surprising because he never goes an entire year without dropping. We get the debut album of hitmaker Bossman Dlo and several singles.

“I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders” – NBA YoungBoy

YoungBoy has been incarcerated the entire year, but that has never stopped him before. NBA YoungBoy gives us his first project since his “Colors” album in 2022. The album is still solid even though it’s easy to tell these are NBA YoungBoy throwaway tracks.

Standout Tracks: “Missing Everything,” “Blood On My Soul” and “Ma I Don’t Cancel”

“Missonary” – Snoop Dogg

What’s more impressive: that Snoop was able to go 30 years without following up on one of the greatest rap albums of all time or that he didn’t need to? The album features Jhene Aiko, 50 Cent, BJ The Chicago Kid and Sting. Snoop ditches the “Doggyland” image to give us what made him famous.

Standout Tracks: “Gunz & Smoke” featuring 50 Cent and Eminem, “Thank You” and “Gorgeous” featuring Jhene Aiko

“DLo Curry” – Bossman DLo

You know you’re having a great year when ESPN and SportsCenter announce your album. No new rapper has had a year as big as DLo. He emerged with “Get In Wimme” and hasn’t stopped. His debut album, like the star he named it after, has no misses. DLo gives us exactly what we expect: short, club banging, get-money music.

Standout Tracks: “Pillsbury Dlow” featuring Ice Spice, “PJ” featuring Lil Baby and “Game Winner”

“Read This When You Wake Up” – Sleepy Hallow

Sleepy Hallow is one of the hardest coming out of New York. His signature deep voice gives Pop Smoke vibes, but his melodies will wake up anybody still sleeping on him. The album features lesser-known artists, outside of Babyface Ray, giving up-and-comers a great opportunity.

Standout Tracks: “Top Tier featuring Babyface Ray,” “Winners In Paris” and “Drowning (Beverly Hills)”

Singles

“HANDLING BUSINESS” – DDG featuring Tory Lanez

The best single this weekend is DDG’s. The OG Parker-produced track features the incarcerated Tory Lanez discussing Drake and Kylie. He recorded this verse through a jail phone.

“Xmas Time” – GloRilla and Kehlani

GloRilla returns with another hit that will bring holiday cheer. It features Kehlani’s smooth vocals.

“Give It To You” – Mario

R&B legend Mario returns with a new album, and this is easily the best song.

“Dice Game” – Kalan.FrFr

Kalan delivers a West Coast track to end the year, singing and rapping about money and flexing.