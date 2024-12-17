Chicago family awarded $80M after police chase tragedy claims young life

A Chicago family has been awarded nearly $80 million following a tragic incident involving a police chase that resulted in the death of their 10-year-old daughter, Da’Karia Spicer. The jury’s decision came after a five-day trial, marking a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about police accountability and the dangers of high-speed pursuits.

The incident: A fatal collision

The heartbreaking event occurred on Sept. 2, 2020, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. On that day, Kevin Spicer was driving with his daughter Da’Karia and her younger brother Dhaamir, who was just 5 years old at the time. They were on their way to pick up a laptop for Da’Karia, who was preparing to start fifth grade at Foster Park Elementary School.

As they traveled west on 80th Street, police were attempting to pull over a speeding black Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Mercedes evaded the stop, accelerating to nearly 90 mph while fleeing from the police. In a tragic turn of events, the Mercedes collided with the Spicer family’s vehicle, resulting in catastrophic injuries for the family and the untimely death of Da’Karia.

Legal proceedings and verdict

Following the incident, the Spicer family filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago. Initially, the city denied any wrongdoing, but in November 2024, it finally admitted that the police officers involved were responsible for the fatal collision. The trial culminated in a jury awarding the Spicer family $79.85 million, a decision that reflects the profound loss they have endured.

During the trial, the family’s attorneys argued for $140 million in damages, while the city’s lawyers suggested a much lower amount of between $12 million and $15 million. The jury’s verdict was a significant statement about the impact of police pursuits and the need for accountability.

The impact of police pursuits

Patrick Salvi, an attorney for the Spicer family, emphasized the dangers associated with police chases, stating per the Chicago Sun-Times, “This case speaks to the extreme dangers that are police pursuits. We recognize fully that there are instances where the police must pursue. … But that wasn’t the case here.” This sentiment resonates with many communities that have experienced similar tragedies due to police actions.

The Spicer family’s case highlights the ongoing debate about police chase policies and the need for reform. The Chicago Police Department’s own policies indicate that pursuits stemming from traffic violations should not occur, yet this tragic incident raises questions about adherence to these guidelines.

The aftermath: A family’s grief

Kevin Spicer took the stand during the trial, sharing the emotional toll of losing his daughter. He described the experience as a gaping wound that remains unhealed. “There is nothing you can do to replace that,” he said, expressing his deep sorrow and longing for his daughter. His testimony underscored the human cost of such tragedies, reminding jurors of the personal impact behind the legal proceedings.

Da’Karia was remembered as a vibrant child with a passion for geography, a cheerleader, and a Girl Scout. Her family described her as the “bright shining star” of their lives, and her loss has left an irreplaceable void.

Future actions and community response

Following the trial, the Spicer family’s attorneys indicated plans to pursue a separate lawsuit against the city’s insurance providers for failing to settle the case before it went to trial. This move reflects the family’s ongoing fight for justice and accountability in the wake of their loss.

The tragic death of Da’Karia Spicer serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of police pursuits and the urgent need for reform in law enforcement practices. As communities continue to grapple with issues of police accountability, the Spicer family’s story resonates deeply, highlighting the importance of protecting innocent lives amidst law enforcement actions.

The $80 million verdict awarded to the Spicer family is not just a financial settlement; it represents a call for change in how police pursuits are conducted and the need for greater accountability within law enforcement. As the family continues to navigate their grief, their story serves as a powerful reminder of the lives affected by police actions and the urgent need for reform.