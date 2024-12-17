Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna Lenee finally speaks to her haters (video)

After months of incoming fire for allegedly being a gold digger, Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, addresses her critics and detractors.

Lenee addressed multiple issues on her TikTok platform, including her original statement that Hunter was not her type when they first met; why she did not stand immediately when Hunter won the Heisman Trophy; and her actions while the Colorado Buffalo superstar was greeting fans and staff during an Adidas event in New York.

The latest incidents in New York are what compelled Hunter to fire off on fans who have ceaselessly commented that Lenee doesn’t really love him and attached herself to him once she learned of how big of a deal he is.

As far as the Heisman Trophy award is concerned, Lenee said she did not stand immediately because Hunter’s mother — who sat next to her — did not stand.

“When his name was called, I instantly was gonna — if you watch the video, you can see me, like,” Lenee explained, motioning as if she was going to stand up. “But his mom didn’t get up, so I was, like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, maybe I just sit here with her.’ “

She said that Deion “Prime Time” Sanders did not have to tell her even though he nudged her to get up to join the standing ovation.

“He said ‘Go get him. Go get your man!’ ” Lenee recalled.

“[Coach Prime] didn’t even have to do that ’cause I was gonna do that anyway,” she continued. “As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him. But then, there was the camera right in front of Coach Prime, and I knew they were gonna film that moment and because of how many people are online, I was, like, I don’t want to be in that shot, so I’m gonna sit down.”

Lenee said she also didn’t want to stand because she didn’t want to be in the special Heisman-winning moment where the cameras were capturing the hug between Coach Prime and Hunter.

“No one told me to stand up,” she concluded. “No one had to tell me to celebrate with him. I was just sitting there crying. I wanted to take it in myself too. I was super excited for him, but I wanted the moment to be about him and his family.”

Lenee also addressed a video in which people believe she was upset while Hunter was taking pictures with individuals at an Adidas event.

“The things that I see people make up is truly crazy because it’s not what happened,” Lenee said. “I just think people are just finding every single little thing and trying to make it something it’s not. And then birdbrain individuals are just accepting what they see online.”