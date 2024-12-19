Cardi B demands Offset sign divorce papers in heated exchange

Cardi B has demanded Offset “signs” their divorce papers immediately after a heated exchange.

The feuding exes – who have Kulture, six, Wave, three, and a daughter born in September – have locked horns on social media after former Migos star Offset, 33, took issue with the ‘WAP’ hitmaker seemingly moving on.

In a since-deleted post on Thursday (18.12.24), Offset wrote: “Nobody win when the fam fight.

“stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the h** it ain’t the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d*** and tryna make me look bad. (sic)”

He added: “focus bra this s*** is whack from us both honestly.”

The 32-year-old rapper, who filed for divorce from Offset in July, accused him of being “fake nice” and slammed him for having a problem with her dating when she is “single”.

She hit back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d***??

“You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!!”

She concluded: “F*** off and sign the [divorce] papers TODAY.”

The fallout comes just days after she said the pair were getting on well with co-parenting and insisted they didn’t have any beef.

Speaking during an X Spaces broadcast on the same day she attended Offset’s birthday on December 14, she said: “We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy.

We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”

She did note that there had been “three months” of “drama, arguing and craziness”, but said there had been “eight days” with “no drama or “bull****.”

Cardi recently admitted she has been “partying hard” since her split from Offset.

In a recent audio clip posted on X, Cardi shared: “A lot of people have been saying that I’ve been going out a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot lately, which I have. Yesterday was my last day going out to party.

“I’m not going to party for a little minute, do you know what I’m saying? Me and my friends decided for a little minute, because I feel like we keep seeing the same people now.”

Cardi – who married Offset back in 2017 – is determined not to “overthink” her personal troubles.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker said: “After you have a break-up, you have to just live a little bit, you know what I’m saying?

“If you’re in the house, even if you work, you could work and get that money, you over-think that situation and it’s like … that might fry you again. Not only might that fry you, it might make you sad. That might depress you. That might make you do dumb decisions, like hit up your ex or something like that.”