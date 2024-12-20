Why Black Americans are unfazed by recent drone sightings

In recent weeks, the skies have been buzzing with reports of drone sightings across the United States, particularly over military zones in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. With over 5,000 sightings reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has even imposed a ban on drone flying in New Jersey until mid-January 2025. Yet, amid the panic and speculation, one group seems largely unconcerned: Black Americans.

The drone dilemma

While many are looking up in fear and confusion, Black folks are choosing to focus on more pressing issues. The drone sightings have sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories, with some speculating that these drones could be anything from UFOs to government surveillance tools. However, Black Americans appear to be sitting this one out, prioritizing their concerns over education, civil rights and systemic racism.

A history of conspiracy theories

Interestingly, Black culture has a rich history of engaging with conspiracy theories, often rooted in historical truths. Yet, this time, the collective response seems muted. As noted by various commentators, this could be attributed to a sense of fatigue with political and social issues that have taken precedence over the latest drone drama.

Voices from the community

Social media has become a platform for Black voices to express skepticism regarding the drone sightings. Giselle Phelps, a Black CEO, took to Instagram Threads to question the lack of visibility of Black individuals in the drone narrative. She remarked, “Have any Black people reported seeing these drones? I haven’t seen any Black people on the news talking about it.” This sentiment resonates with many who feel disconnected from the mainstream media’s portrayal of the situation.

Black TikTok’s take

On TikTok, users like @kayladenaee have voiced their indifference, stating, “I don’t think we [Black people] have anything to worry about. I think we’re alright. They don’t be coming to get us.” This reflects a broader sentiment within the community that the drone sightings are not a priority compared to the ongoing struggles faced daily.

White America’s concern

In stark contrast, White America seems to be more alarmed by the drone situation. Influencers and public figures have taken to platforms like TikTok to voice their theories and concerns. Joe Rogan, a controversial podcast host, expressed his bewilderment, questioning the government’s silence on the matter. This divide in perception highlights the differing priorities and experiences between racial groups in America.

The need for transparency

Senator Cory Booker has also chimed in, emphasizing the need for transparency from the government regarding the drone sightings. He stated to reporters, “There hasn’t been enough transparency. It’s allowing a lot of potential misinformation to spread or fear. We should know what’s going on in our skies.” This call for clarity resonates with many who feel left in the dark about the true nature of these drones.

A collective focus

As the U.S. government scrambles to control the narrative surrounding the drone sightings, Black Americans remain focused on their own realities. With pressing issues like education, civil rights and systemic racism demanding attention, the drone debate feels like a distraction. While conspiracy theories may be entertaining, the lived experiences of Black Americans take precedence. If these drones are indeed a message from extraterrestrial beings, they might want to find a different way to reach out to the Black community.

In the end, the drone sightings may serve as a reminder of the different realities faced by various communities in America. While some look up in fear, others choose to look ahead, focusing on the battles that truly matter.