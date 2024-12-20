6 Netflix series and movies you must watch before 2025

Sometimes it feels like Netflix has too many choices in their library. It can get overwhelming sifting through all the titles, but that’s why we are here. Netflix added a lot this December: new holiday movies, new series and new seasons of series we’ve been waiting on for years. Here are six titles to watch before the end of the year.

6. “Klaus”

Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) is the worst postal student in Norway, so he is exiled to Smeerensburg, where he must deliver 6,000 letters within a year. During his time there, he befriends a carpenter named Klaus and a teacher named Alva, where he starts to realize his impact. Now it’s up to Jesper to bring joy back to the town. It’s a great movie with even better animation that the kids can watch.

5. “The Madness”

Colman Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, a former political adviser who now works as a radio analyst. His life takes a tragic turn as he becomes caught up in a conspiracy. Looking for a break, Muncie takes a sabbatical in a secluded cabin in the Poconos. But when he discovers the murder of a white supremacist leader, his supposed quiet retreat is [interrupted] by an event that nearly claims his life. Muncie barely escapes, but his problems are far from over. He is now the main suspect in the murder, and evidence against him is growing.

4. “Mary”

D.J. Caruso’s biblical picture “Mary” is streaming on Netflix, offering a spin on arguably the most famous mother in history. The movie follows Mary’s life before the birth of Jesus. The story explores themes of faith, resilience and divine purpose. “Mary” has received accolades for its cinematography and portrayal of biblical events.

3. “Arcane” season 2

When the first season of “Arcane,” set in the League of Legends universe, debuted in 2021, it was an immediate hit. After three years, season 2 has arrived. We learn more about sisters Jinx and Vi and the impact of the fallout between warring cities Piltover and Zaun.

2. “Beauty Is Black”

Tyler Perry’s drama series “Beauty Is Black” is one of the biggest hits of quarter 4. The story centers on Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a young dancer who gets involved with the wealthy Bellaire family, who own a cosmetics company with sinister secrets. With a cast including Richard Lawson, Amber Reign Smith, Julian Horton and Crystle Stewart, the show explores themes of ambition, deceit and resilience. Since its Oct. 24 premiere, “Beauty Is Black” has been No. 1 on Netflix multiple times.

1. “Beastars” season 3

“Beastars” is another anime we’ve awaited since 2021, and the third and final season is here. The show follows Legoshi, a grey wolf living in a divided anthropomorphic society of carnivores and herbivores. The divide mirrors human racial issues, and this show uses animals to display it perfectly. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger three years ago. Now the final season arrives with 12 more episodes.