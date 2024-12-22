White judge who threatened to shoot Black teens has resigned

State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall has resigned from her position in New York after bodycam video reveals that the White judge threatened to shoot Black teens.

Gall had been suspended with pay since the state Commission on Judicial Conduct ruled on July 17 that she should be removed from office for malfeasance with the police and kids at a graduation party in 2022, according to CBS New York.

Gall invoked her office to try to curry favor with the police, and threatened to shoot a group of Black teens after suggesting the police shoot them. She also questioned their intelligence during a “racially offensive, profane, prolonged public diatribe outside a high school graduation party” on July 2, 2022, in New Hartford, the commission stated according to Law.com.

What the judge said about the Black teens

Gall was a guest at the party where a group of Black teens, who were not invited, had arrived. An argument and fight broke out that involved Gall’s husband and her teenage son.

After police arrived on the scene, the Black teens said they only stuck around because they could not find their car keys which were lost during the melee. Gall instructed the police that if they returned to the property to look for it, “you can shoot them on the property. I’ll shoot them on the property.”

The judge also intimated that the Black teens were unintelligent

She also said multiple times that “I’m a Supreme Court judge” in trying to sway the police to act aggressively with the Black teens.

“They don’t look like they’re that smart,” Gall is heard saying on police body cameras. “They’re not going to business school, that’s for sure.”

The judge defended herself, saying that race did not inform her behavior or words on the night in question.

“I did not identify them at any point as Black males,” Gall said in her testimony, according to Law.com. “I don’t see color. I am not racist. I have numerous family friends we refer to as aunts and uncles that are of color.”

In the end, Gall decided that she would resign lest she subject her family to more threats and danger.