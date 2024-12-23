4 expert tips for setting boundaries at work during the holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, many individuals find themselves working harder than ever. The hustle and bustle of the season can lead to increased stress, especially in the workplace. With the demands of deadlines and projects, it’s crucial to establish boundaries to maintain a healthy work-life balance. In this article, we’ll explore expert tips on how to navigate a hectic workload during the holidays while prioritizing your well-being.

The reality of increased workloads

Recent surveys highlight a concerning trend: many employees are experiencing heightened workloads, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a June 2020 survey by Statista, over 55 percent of respondents reported an increase in their workload while working from home. Furthermore, a report by JobSage revealed that 78 percent of workers have taken on additional responsibilities without any increase in compensation, and 67 percent have absorbed the duties of coworkers who have left their positions.

This shift in workplace dynamics has made the traditional holiday wind-down feel different for many. As a result, the need for setting clear boundaries has become more critical than ever. Jenna Rogers, a Workplace Communications Consultant and founder of Career Civility, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing and communicating boundaries, especially for women who are at a higher risk of burnout during this time.

Expert tips for setting boundaries

To help you navigate the holiday season without compromising your mental health, here are some expert tips shared by Jenna Rogers:

1. Time is your most valuable asset

Remember that time is irreplaceable. While work will always be there when you return, the moments you spend with family and friends during the holidays are fleeting. Keep this in mind when considering time off and prioritize your personal time.

2. Manage your workload

Setting boundaries around your workload is essential. If you need to decline additional tasks before the year’s end, consider using this approach:

“Hey [Name], I recognize this is a need for the business at this time. I’m currently working on wrapping up [Project] before the end of the year. With a tight timeline and only a couple of weeks left in 2023, do I need to re-prioritize what I’m working on? I can’t take on any new work, but I can shift focus if needed.”

3. Communicate expectations around time off

Understanding what time off means for you and your organization is crucial. Clarify whether you are expected to be on call, respond to emails, or fully disconnect. When communicating expectations, consider this template:

“Hey team, with the busiest time of year around the corner, I want to ensure we’re all on the same page regarding expectations around time off and work-related projects.” Expectation #1

Expectation #2

Expectation #3 Questions? Always here!”

4. Lead by example

If you’re scheduled to take time off, resist the urge to check emails or respond to messages. By being unavailable, you set a standard for others to follow, fostering a culture of respect for personal time. This practice is vital for both managers and team members to prevent burnout and build trust.

As we approach the holiday season, it’s essential to prioritize your mental health and well-being by setting clear boundaries at work. By implementing these expert tips, you can navigate the busy season with confidence and ensure that you enjoy the holidays to the fullest. Remember, taking care of yourself is not just beneficial for you; it also contributes to a healthier workplace environment for everyone.

Embrace the holiday spirit while maintaining your boundaries, and make this season a time of joy and relaxation.