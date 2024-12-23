Sleigh the holidays with these trendy outfit ideas for every celebration

The holiday season is upon us, and while gift-giving often takes center stage, it’s also a time to celebrate style and self-expression. As we wrap up another year, let’s embrace the joy of dressing up for festive gatherings, whether it’s a company party, a cozy get-together with friends or a family dinner. This year, let’s focus on bold, joyful outfits that make a statement and reflect our unique personalities.

Embrace bold fashion choices

According to Nigerian designer Elexiay, who specializes in stunning crochet pieces, the key to holiday fashion is to mix textures, add pops of color and sprinkle in some sparkle. From her collection, she recommends standout pieces like the Enugu Dress for elegance, the vibrant Lagos Midi for a fun twist, and the cozy Moni Chunky Cardigan for a chic yet comfortable look.

Must-have holiday outfits

Little black dress

No holiday wardrobe is complete without a classic little black dress. The Halter Mini Dress with Tie Waist ($28) is a perfect example. Made from soft velvet, it offers just the right amount of drama for any festive occasion. Shop Now.

Hot pants

This season, hot pants are hotter than ever! Celebrities like Kelly Rowland and KeKe Palmer have been spotted rocking liquid leather mid-rise culottes ($46) paired with stockings and statement coats. These stylish shorts can be dressed up with a bodysuit or blazer for a trendy look. Shop Now.

Statement blouse

Stand out at your office party with a dazzling rhinestone blouse ($79). This eye-catching piece features a zipper that reveals a hint of skin on the lower back, making it both elegant and playful. Shop Now.

Colorful dress

Be the main character this Christmas in a sparkling rhinestone mesh maxi dress that showcases your legs with a thigh-high split. Pair it with silver sandals and jewelry for a complete look. Shop Now.

Elegant maxi dresses

For those who prefer a more sophisticated look, the Zinna Dress ($200) from Elexiay is a must-have. This effortless and chic piece is perfect for any holiday gathering, whether you’re hosting or attending. Shop Now.

A pop of color

If you love to keep it cute and comfy, the Amelia Sweater ($300) is a hand-crocheted piece that adds a vibrant touch to your outfit. Pair it with jeans or a skirt for a stylish yet relaxed look. Shop Now.

This holiday season, don’t just focus on gift-giving; celebrate your style and express yourself through fashion. Whether you opt for a classic little black dress, trendy hot pants or a stunning maxi dress, remember to have fun with your outfits. Happy Holidays!