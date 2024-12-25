Young Thug exposed for cheating with Devin Haney’s wife, posts apology on X

Relationships ain’t easy, man.

R&B singer Mariah the Scientist held Young Thug down over the last years including playing stepmommy to his kids, got a spider tattoo and even canceled shows when he was finally released from prison. Apparently, Mariah was just one of at least 10 women Young Thug would talk to on the phone daily. A video call of one of those women, Leena Sayed, was leaked on the internet — and social media hasn’t rested since.

Fans of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were shocked by the leaked online. Many people are wondering about the couple’s relationship status on social media as a result of the footage, which was reportedly leaked by Law & Crime.

The video shows Young Thug — who was incarcerated at the time — having an eight-minute-long video conversation with Sayed, an Afghan-American Instagram model. Sayed can be seen in the video trying to clarify a misunderstanding between the two and expressing her desire for Young Thug to be released from prison.

“I obviously want you to be out of jail and out here with me, do you get what I mean?” she says during the conversation.

For those who do not know, Sayed is a former Taz Angel, and she has deep ties across the entertainment industry. She is also the mother of boxer Devin Haney‘s child; there are reports that they are actually married, but neither of them have confirmed that yet. Haney hasn’t responded to any of this online, but Sayed has tried to deny these claims and defend her relationship.

“That video was before I met my bd… I would never talk to Thug or any other man,” she wrote on IG Stories.

In the leaked calls, Thug acknowledged talking to “at least ten women a day” while he was in jail. He showed some love to his girlfriend Mariah and that he appreciated her intense love for him and commended her for it; however, he was also worried that she was “too attached.” He might have been a little too honest, which is probably why he sent out an apology on X on Dec. 24.

When the internet started making their own narrative and discourse — like they usually do — Young Thug decided enough was enough and tried to clear the air with a few tweets and an apology.

“Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and fuck em all we know what’s up with us!” he posted on X.

Mariah the Scientist hasn’t commented online about any of this yet.