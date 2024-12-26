The best and Blackest music performances of 2024

As 2024 unfolded, it became a year of unforgettable musical moments, particularly from Black artists who captivated audiences despite the chaos surrounding them. From electrifying halftime shows to surprise collaborations, the performances showcased the immense talent and creativity within the Black music community. Here’s a look at some of the standout performances that defined the year.

Beyoncé’s unforgettable halftime show

Dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl,” the Christmas NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans was more than just a sporting event; it was a musical spectacle. Beyoncé took the stage to perform songs from her latest project, “Cowboy Carter,” marking her first public performance of the album. The combination of sports and music created an electrifying atmosphere that fans will remember for years to come.

Shaboozey’s BET Awards performance

Shaboozey made waves at the BET Awards with his performance of “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The highlight of his set was the surprise appearance of rapper J-Kwon, who originally released the 2004 hit “Tipsy.” This nostalgic moment resonated with fans and showcased Shaboozey’s ability to blend contemporary sounds with classic hits.

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show

Usher reminded everyone why he is considered one of the greatest performers of our time during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With special guests like Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon, Usher delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience on their feet, celebrating the essence of Black music and culture.

The Democratic National Convention

The summer saw the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where an array of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder, graced the stage. Lil Jon’s appearance during the roll call turned the United Center into a lively celebration, blending politics with entertainment in a way that only Black artists can.

Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert on Juneteenth in Inglewood, California, was a celebration of unity and culture. Despite some controversy regarding its perceived rivalry with Drake, the event featured a lineup of West Coast legends, including Dr. Dre and Tyler, The Creator, creating a vibrant atmosphere that brought together fans from all walks of life.

Megan Thee Stallion supports Kamala Harris

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines in July when she performed at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta. Her appearance was a powerful statement of support for the first Black woman to run for president on a major party’s ticket, showcasing the intersection of music and activism.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs at the Grammys

In a touching moment at the Grammy Awards, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs to perform her iconic song “Fast Car.” Combs’ cover of the 1988 classic had already won accolades, but this performance marked a significant moment for Chapman, finally receiving the recognition she deserves.

Doechii’s Tiny Desk concert

Doechii, the most nominated female rapper at the upcoming Grammys, showcased her artistry in an episode of NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series. Her performance highlighted her lyrical prowess and creativity, reminding fans of her unique voice in the industry.

GloRilla’s MTV VMAs performance

GloRilla made a splash at the MTV Video Music Awards with her energetic performance, which celebrated her debut album “Glorious,” reaching number five on the Billboard charts. Her presence at the VMAs solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry.

Travis Scott’s high-energy set at Rolling Loud

Travis Scott closed out Rolling Loud’s 10th anniversary in Miami with a jaw-dropping performance. He made a dramatic entrance by flying in from a helicopter and delivering an electrifying set that had fans in a frenzy. The event was a testament to Scott’s ability to create unforgettable live experiences.

Honoring Frankie Beverly

Before the death of music pioneer Frankie Beverly, he was honored at the Essence Festival’s 30th anniversary with an all-star tribute featuring artists like Bilal and Anthony Hamilton. This celebration of his legacy highlighted the impact he had on the music industry and the community.

2024 was a year filled with remarkable performances that not only entertained but also inspired. Black artists continue to lead the way in creativity and cultural expression, reminding us of the power of music to unite and uplift. As we look forward to the future, we can only anticipate what these talented individuals will bring to the stage next.