Following weeks in the hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, rapper OG Maco has reportedly died at age 32.

Per TMZ, the “U Guessed It” rapper died on Dec. 26 after he was hospitalized on Dec. 12. Sources said that he was in a coma at the hospital and was unable to be revived after going into critical condition. Since Maco’s admission earlier this month, doctors had been trying to acquire a full brain scan to remove all the toxins from his system. His family reportedly flew in from out of town and is distraught at the loss.

Although social media was overrun with fake reports about Maco’s death in the last few weeks, he was in critical condition up until today. Reports surfaced on Dec. 13 that Maco had shot himself in the head and was struggling for his life. Police arrived on the scene after a neighbor claimed to have heard a gunshot noise, and OG Maco was discovered unconscious at his home. A firearm was found close to him. His family released a statement regarding his health amid ongoing rumors online. “We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight.”