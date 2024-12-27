Following weeks in the hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, rapper OG Maco has reportedly died at age 32.
Per TMZ, the “U Guessed It” rapper died on Dec. 26 after he was hospitalized on Dec. 12. Sources said that he was in a coma at the hospital and was unable to be revived after going into critical condition. Since Maco’s admission earlier this month, doctors had been trying to acquire a full brain scan to remove all the toxins from his system. His family reportedly flew in from out of town and is distraught at the loss.
Although social media was overrun with fake reports about Maco’s death in the last few weeks, he was in critical condition up until today. Reports surfaced on Dec. 13 that Maco had shot himself in the head and was struggling for his life. Police arrived on the scene after a neighbor claimed to have heard a gunshot noise, and OG Maco was discovered unconscious at his home. A firearm was found close to him. His family released a statement regarding his health amid ongoing rumors online. “We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight.”
OG Maco was an Atlanta legend. He popped onto the scene with “U Guessed It” in 2014, which earned Maco a label deal with Quality Control Music and the affection of the Atlanta underground scene. “U Guessed It” also became one of the first viral Vine songs, as many comedians made videos of it. The aggressive chorus of OG Maco’s “U Guessed It” was a hand-in-glove fit for the app. Tons of viral clips featured the “B—- you guessed it / You was right” response as an answer to a wide variety of obvious situations and questions. The song’s popularity on Vine helped skyrocket it to No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and rack up over 50 million YouTube views.
After the success of “U Guessed It” Maco started his own label/collective OGG (Originality Gains Greatness), and he signed some of the biggest names in today’s music back in 2015. Artists that were formerly apart of OGG include Doja Cat and hitmaker OG Parker.
However, Maco lost faith in the music business following what he perceived to be a lack of support from the label and unfavorable fan reactions to his follow-up songs and projects. After that, things went from bad to worse for OG Maco. His right eye was injured in a near-fatal vehicle accident in 2016, and he was diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria in 2019 that left scars on his face.
We lost a real Atlanta OG today; please keep his family in your prayers and bump some OG Maco today.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK) or text or call the Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988.