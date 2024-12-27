OG Maco was an Atlanta legend. He popped onto the scene with “U Guessed It” in 2014, which earned Maco a label deal with Quality Control Music and the affection of the Atlanta underground scene. “U Guessed It” also became one of the first viral Vine songs, as many comedians made videos of it. The aggressive chorus of OG Maco’s “U Guessed It” was a hand-in-glove fit for the app. Tons of viral clips featured the “B—- you guessed it / You was right” response as an answer to a wide variety of obvious situations and questions. The song’s popularity on Vine helped skyrocket it to No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and rack up over 50 million YouTube views.


After the success of “U Guessed It” Maco started his own label/collective OGG (Originality Gains Greatness), and he signed some of the biggest names in today’s music back in 2015. Artists that were formerly apart of OGG include Doja Cat and hitmaker OG Parker.

However, Maco lost faith in the music business following what he perceived to be a lack of support from the label and unfavorable fan reactions to his follow-up songs and projects. After that, things went from bad to worse for OG Maco. His right eye was injured in a near-fatal vehicle accident in 2016, and he was diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria in 2019 that left scars on his face.

We lost a real Atlanta OG today; please keep his family in your prayers and bump some OG Maco today.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK) or text or call the Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988.