Sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel dead at 78

Greg Gumbel, a sports broadcasting pioneer alongside his brother Bryant Gumbel, has died after more than 50 years in sports television. He was 78.

His wife, Marcie Gumbel, and daughter Michelle Gumbel confirmed he died of cancer complications.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer,” said the joint statement obtained by CBS Sports. “Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.”

Greg Gumbel became the first to call play-by-play for a Super Bowl

Before the Gumbel brothers, Black anchors were not seen calling major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Major League Baseball’s World Series and the NBA Finals.

David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, described Gumbel as breaking barriers and setting standards for others during his years as a voice for fans in sports, including in the NFL and March Madness.

“The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel,” Berson said. “There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time,” Berson said.

Greg Gumbel was a multi-award-winning TV journalist

Gumbel became the first Black announcer to call play-by-play of a major sporting event at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

He won local Emmy Awards and received the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting. Gumbel also worked with the March of Dimes for three decades, including as a board of trustees member.