In an era where social media exposure often trumps musical expertise, R&B legend Eric Benét has mastered the delicate art of evolution without compromise. The Grammy-nominated artist, who recently ended his eight-year hiatus from releasing singles, isn’t just surviving in the modern music landscape — he’s thriving.

“When I first started in the music industry, a lot of what would propel an artist was the mystique,” Benét reflects, settling into our conversation. “Now, unless you give fans a peek into every single aspect of your life, they can’t relate to you.”

This transformation from the era of enigmatic superstars like Prince and Michael Jackson to today’s always-on digital presence isn’t the only shift Benét has witnessed. The “Sometimes I Cry” singer has watched the industry’s economic model completely invert itself. “When I started, we actually sold records,” he says with a knowing smile. “Now, the actual selling of music is pretty much gone.”

Yet Benét’s approach to these changes reveals why he’s remained relevant for decades. Working alongside business partner Alison Ball at their label JBR, he’s adopted what they call “an old-school approach to this new school.” This philosophy manifests in his recording process, where he balances traditional studio sessions with contemporary influences. “Half the time, I’m like, ‘Forget that, I’m going to do me,'” he explains. “Then you’ll hear maybe another three joints, and it’s like, ‘Oh, he definitely had some young DJs or some young producers in the room.'”

Benét prioritizes family time

The decision to step back from releasing music wasn’t about creative drought but rather family priorities. Benét, now father to two daughters ages 12 and 10, chose presence over productivity. “I realized, ‘If I go into the studio and do another record right now, I’m just going to be gone a lot,'” he says, explaining his hiatus. “I really wanted to be there for those formative years.”

He points to Charlie Wilson as an inspiration for career longevity. “Back in the day, we had all the Gap Band’s amazing songs,” Benét notes. “But as the decades went on, he had his Charlie Wilson musical genius, but he brought in young producers to curate the essence of Charlie Wilson for a new generation.”

Now back in full force, Benét is preparing for a February tour with Joe and Musiq Soulchild. His recent collaborations showcase his commitment to bridging generations, including work with Tamar Braxton, which he describes as “beautiful musical alchemy.” The project also featured contributions from emerging talent like Felly the Voice and industry heavyweight The Dream.

In today’s digital landscape, Benét emphasizes the importance of omnipresence. “You basically need to saturate yourself across platforms—social media, radio, and the DSPs,” he explains. While streaming might not pay the bills (“We don’t get paid much through streaming,” he admits), it serves as a crucial tool for artist recognition.

Mentoring the next generation

Through JBR, Benét and Ball are focused on passing down their decades of industry wisdom to the next generation. “A lot of those lessons we’ve learned aren’t really the kind of things that are readily teachable,” he says. “It’s more about being with us, watching us, and being in the room to see how we move.”

Their approach extends beyond music to character development. “Your word means everything,” Benét emphasizes. “If you have a 10:30 meeting, you show up at 10:30. Everyone’s time is precious.” This philosophy of respect and professionalism, he believes, builds the resilience needed for long-term success in the industry. “What you’re really doing when you treat people with respect is growing your soul,” he reflects. “To have any kind of lasting career in this business, you need a big, resilient soul to handle that.”

In an industry increasingly focused on viral moments and streaming numbers, Benét offers a blueprint for sustainable success that combines adaptation with authenticity — a balance that’s kept him relevant through decades of industry evolution.