Pediatric expert Dr. Claire Bush shares insights for children’s health

In the bustling community of East Point, Georgia, Dr. Claire Bush carries forward a legacy of pediatric care that spans nearly a quarter century. A Howard University Summa Cum Laude graduate and George Washington University School of Medicine alumna, Dr. Bush joined her mother’s practice, We Care Pediatrics, in 2015. Now, as both a board-certified pediatrician and mother of two, she brings a unique dual perspective to children’s healthcare. In a revealing conversation with Justin VanNoy for Rolling Out Health IQ, Dr. Bush shares insights on modern parenting challenges, childhood health trends, and the delicate balance between professional expertise and personal experience.

Q: What trends are you observing in children’s health across different age groups?

A: “We see a wide spectrum of challenges across age groups. With newborns, there’s naturally a lot of uncertainty from parents about what’s normal. As children grow, we’re witnessing increasing childhood obesity, sometimes beginning in toddlerhood and worsening through the school years. In teenagers, we’re seeing evolving risky behaviors – particularly increased marijuana use, vaping, and early experimentation with alcohol and sexual activity. By the time they reach young adulthood, around 21, we’re helping them transition to making independent health decisions.”

Q: How do you advise parents dealing with the challenge of maintaining healthy eating habits when their children are exposed to less healthy options?

A: “We focus on teaching children early about how foods fuel their bodies. We emphasize understanding nutrients, vitamins, and their importance for immune system and bone growth. It’s crucial to empower kids to make good decisions even when parents aren’t present. We encourage them to choose nutritious options like apples and salads over vending machine snacks, while acknowledging that treats have their place as occasional foods. The emphasis is on education rather than focusing on numbers or appearance.”

Q: What’s your perspective on exercise and physical activity for children?

A: “Physical activity should begin as soon as a child can move, but it doesn’t have to be formal exercise. We encourage fun activities like family bike rides, hikes, and organized sports when possible. Parents should model an active lifestyle – even simple things like viewing the walk from the car to the door as an opportunity for movement rather than an inconvenience. Children learn most by emulating those around them, so it’s better to show them rather than just tell them.”

Q: How do you approach vaccine discussions with parents who may be hesitant?

A: “We recognize that parents face a barrage of information from various sources – friends, family, social media, and medical professionals. While we strongly advocate following the CDC vaccine schedule, we understand the stress these decisions can create. We stay evidence-based in our approach, sharing what studies have shown about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Though we sometimes work with parents interested in alternative schedules, we emphasize the importance of preventing diseases we’ve actually seen affect children.”

Q: How has being a mother influenced your approach as a pediatrician?

A: “Motherhood has definitely made me a more compassionate pediatrician. I understand firsthand the worries parents face, especially when dealing with a child who can’t express what’s wrong. I also recognize the gap between textbook recommendations and real-life feasibility. Not every day can be perfect in terms of healthy eating or limiting screen time. We have to balance these goals with life’s many stressors. This understanding helps me work more effectively with parents to find practical solutions.”

Q: Are there significant differences in raising boys versus girls?

A: “Every child is unique, and it’s important not to overgeneralize based on gender. You might have a very active boy or a calmer one, just as you might have girls with varying energy levels and interests. While certain conversations may differ as children go through puberty, attributing behaviors solely to gender can be limiting. Differences might be influenced by birth order, hormones, or individual personality traits rather than gender alone.”

Q: What’s your primary advice for parents, especially those raising children of color?

A: “Learn to identify and utilize the resources around you. As pediatricians, we aim to be part of the village that raises a child. With the prevalence of social media, it’s crucial to distinguish between reliable and unreliable information. We strive to be non-judgmental, evidence-based resources for families navigating the overwhelming amount of information available today.”

As We Care Pediatrics approaches its 25th anniversary, Dr. Bush’s approach exemplifies modern pediatric care – one that combines medical expertise with real-world understanding. Her perspective reminds us that raising healthy children requires more than just following medical guidelines; it needs a balanced approach that considers the practical challenges families face while maintaining high standards of care.