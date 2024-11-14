Kim Kardashian shared her experiences and challenges as a single mother raising her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Despite having a support system, Kim expressed feelings of isolation and the overwhelming nature of her responsibilities.

Life as a single parent

Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, opened up about her daily life as a single parent during the Nov. 12 episode of the “What in the Winkler?” podcast. She revealed that while she has access to resources, the reality of parenting often feels like a solo endeavor. Kim emphasized that the public perception of her wealth and resources can overshadow the emotional and physical challenges she faces.

“But sometimes in the middle of the night when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment,” she explained.

Kardashian’s four children, ages 11 to 5, require a lot of attention, and she described her chaotic mornings as a whirlwind of activity. From getting everyone dressed to ensuring they brush their teeth, she likened her mornings to a racecar pit stop.

“I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair,’” she said.

Despite the chaos, Kim cherishes the time spent driving her kids to school. She views this daily ritual as an essential bonding experience, prioritizing it over her busy work schedule.

“That’s what’s really important to me … driving them to school every single day is just what I have to do no matter what my work schedule is,” she shared.

Public reaction to Kardashian’s parenting journey

Kim’s revelations sparked a variety of reactions on social media. Many users empathized with her struggles, while others pointed out that parenting challenges exist regardless of financial status. Some comments highlighted the importance of parental presence over material wealth.

“Really sad that people will make this about money when at the end of the day it is hard to raise your kids without their father present.” @leeleecrazycatlady: “Money doesn’t replace the role of a parent. Presence over presents.”

These comments reflect a broader conversation about the complexities of parenting, especially in the context of celebrity culture.

Kardashian’s thoughts on dating

As Kim navigates single motherhood, her children are reportedly eager for her to start dating again. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” she revealed that her kids have been trying to set her up, although she is not currently interested in dating.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up like they’re ready now, and I’m not,” Kardashian said.

Her son, Saint, has even expressed a preference for her to date athletes, showcasing the innocent yet humorous perspective children have on their parents’ love lives.