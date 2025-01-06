Beyoncé scores victory in fight for Blue Ivy trademark

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s battle for trademark rights to the name Blue Ivy has ended.

After 12 years, the parents have attained the right to trademark their daughter’s name, which could earn the 12-year-old girl millions in future income.

According to the U.S. Sun, approval for publication in The Trademark Official Gazette was set for Dec. 31, 2024.

“Within 30 days of the publication date, any party who believes it will be damaged by the registration of the mark may file a notice of opposition (or extension of time) with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board,” the documents said according to the newspaper.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were embroiled in a legal battle with a Massachusetts-based wedding planner, Veronica Morales, who has run Blue Ivy Events since 2009.

The legal war went on for years, but during a tribunal in 2020 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Morales’ complaint.

Despite this, the couple did not move forward with the application process and “It was eventually abandoned,” the newspaper said.

Beyoncé filed again in November 2023, but a Wisconsin clothing store with a Blue Ivy logo pushed back.

According to the U.S. Sun, the singer has trademarked Blue Ivy’s name covering products “including toys, sporting goods, furniture, and computer software.”

Beyoncé has been working to trademark her daughter’s name since 2012, when her company, BGK Trademark Holdings LLC, applied with the USPTO.

In 2020, the newspaper said the USPTO rejected Blue Ivy Events complaints during a tribunal.

Beyoncé’s team successfully argued that the Wisconsin retail store “no reasonable consumer would ever suffer any form of confusion when encountering the Cited Logo, which is used with one small shop in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, an unincorporated community with a population of approximately 997 people.”