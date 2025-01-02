Blue Ivy makes ‘final choice’ on outfits when onstage with Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter, the beloved daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is the one who “makes the final choice” when it comes to what she wears when she appears with her famous mother on stage.

Beyoncé’s long-time stylist, Shiona Turini, explained to Harper’s Bazaar how Blue’s look for the viral halftime performance alongside her mom came together.

Blue Ivy a burgeoning fashion enthusiast

“With Blue, we get to have a lot of fun because it’s just one independent special costume,” she told the publication, adding, “Ultimately, she makes the final choice.”

During the intermission of the Baltimore Ravens-Houton Texans game on Christmas Day, Blue Ivy joined her mother and dozens of dancers in a sea of ornate Western costumes to perform songs from her hit country album, Cowboy Carter.

“We did want Blue and Bey to have some sort of connection in their costumes, so we had the custom rodeo-style belts that the brand Frolov made for us in addition to Blue’s look,” Turini elaborated.

The performers were cloaked in a variety of outfits and accoutrements with the only requirement being that they had to be all-white.

“When Bey said she wanted everyone in white, I knew we had to look at different textures, different patterns, different accents—whether it was fringe, suede, crystals, American flags,” Turini noted.

Beyoncé, Blue and the dancers’ outfits a ‘love letter’ to Black America

The color white added a dimension of sophistication to the proceedings and the elaborate costumes symbolized “a visual love letter to Black cowboys, country-music icons, Texas legends and Black culture.”

“The wardrobe was so layered and a compilation of themes and references,” Turini continued, “much like the album itself.”