Tina Knowles, the mother of global goddess Beyoncé, laments the loss of her “sacred happy place” after her oceanside bungalow was destroyed in the historically catastrophic fires in Los Angeles County.

Knowles notified her 4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, Jan. 9, that her cherished one-story paradise was reduced to smoldering remains in Malibu, Calif., a prosperous seaside suburb about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Tina Knowles just celebrated her birthday in L.A. area home

The matriarch posted a tranquil scene where she watched a school of dolphins pierce the ocean’s surface from Jan. 4 when she celebrated her 71st birthday.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone !!” she captioned the post.

Tina Knowles is grateful for the ‘brave’ firefighters

Despite her devastating loss, Knowles hastened to thank “brave men and women in our fire department” who are battling the blazes, and “who risked their lives in dangerous conditions.”

“We Thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives,” she wrote. “This could have been so much worse with out [sic] the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders.”

In the long message, Knowles expresses empathy and compassion for the thousands of others who have lost their homes, belongings and even their lives in the infernos raging in the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton sections of Los Angeles.

“To the people who lost their homes and belongings, I can only imagine how it feels to lose properties and everything you own! My heart and deep prayers go out to all of you ❤️,” Knowles wrote. “I cannot imagine the pain and suffering and fear that you are enduring.. I am praying diligently for our beautiful City of Los Angeles!! We are resilient though and we will recover! ‘This too shall pass’❤️”

Tina Knowles is among many celebrities who lost their homes

Knowles joins a long list of celebrities and others whose lost homes including Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam, Cameron Mathison, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Eugene Levy and Ricki Lake, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper related that Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna revealed more grim news on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Palisades fire has thus far burned 17,234 acres of land with 0 percent containment.