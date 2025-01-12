Josh Allen and the Bills kickoff 2025 NFL Wild Card Sunday

It’s one of the best times of the year; the NFL Wild Card playoffs are in full swing. What’s even better, every single matchup actually features good teams and quarterbacks. We get to see Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, and more play today. The Eagles are trying to get back to the Super Bowl, and Sam Darnold wants to prove this season isn’t a fluke. Here are Rolling Out’s predictions for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

The first game of today’s slate will be the Denver Broncos taking on the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos let go of Russell Wilson, drafted a rookie Bo Nix, and are back in the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2016. Josh Allen is coming off his best season yet and cannot afford to waste it by losing in the first round. This will be one of the best games of the Wild Card round. The Broncos will have a chance to win this game, but something tells me Josh Allen will pull out the game with a clutch game-winning drive.

Bills 28 – 21

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles, and this one won’t be close. The Packers are just too young, and everybody will realize by the end of the game that Jordan Love isn’t as good as some make him out to be. The Eagles, on the other hand, are playing the best football we’ve seen them play since advancing to the Super Bowl two years ago. They rested the entire team, which cost Saquon Barkley the rushing record, and it was for this, to be fresh for the playoffs. Expect a big Saquon game and for this to be out of reach by halftime.

Eagles 31 – 13

The Washington Commanders facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be Sunday’s nightcap and will be a great game as well. Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels will face Baker Mayfield, and his amazing rookie year will end here. Daniels and the Commanders are just too young, and the entire Bucs team has something to prove. The Bucs want to show they can win without Brady, and Mayfield wants to prove to the world they were wrong about him by being the one to do it. This game will go down to the wire, and Daniels will have a chance to win the game, but a crucial turnover will end those plans.

Buccaneers 28 – 24

The last game of Wild Card Weekend will be on Monday Night Football. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Chargers will host Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings in a game that really won’t be a home game. The Los Angeles wildfires have displaced the Chargers, forcing them to play in Phoenix, and the lack of homefield advantage could haunt them. The Vikings will be coming in with vengeance on their minds after being embarrassed by the Detroit Lions last week and will take out all their anger on the Rams. The Rams will keep it close early, but the Vikings will rock them in the second half and separate for good.

Vikings 33 – 20