Dr. Carletta S. Hurt pioneers path in film and education

In a wide-ranging reflection on her transformative year, Dr. Carletta S. Hurt stands as a testament to the power of multifaceted leadership and unwavering dedication to community service. As the first PhD graduate from the University of the District of Columbia and a distinguished filmmaker, Hurt’s journey through 2023 exemplifies her commitment to education, creativity, and the advancement of Black women and girls. From completing two doctoral degrees to seeing her feature film “Forgetting Christmas” land on Amazon Prime, her achievements paint a portrait of a leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of academia, entertainment, and social impact.

What is your mission for giving to those who don’t have creative and producing guidance?

I work in a space of abundance, so my giving is more about sharing what I have to connect those who desire knowledge with those who have it. My best way to support those who are looking to grow/expand creatively is by giving them an opportunity to gain experience through one of my projects. I have allowed those that I mentor and those who have requested my assistance to join my team as a volunteer or paid position to help them in their quest to gain experience and exposure.

My mission is to provide exposure and opportunity in ways that assist others in gaining insights, experience, and proximity to the creative and producing spacing so they can grow and learn.

Share three creative moments that you experienced as you do film work.

Working on Remember the Titans really made me learn about the process of filmmaking. It was my FIRST film and changed my life. It gave me a chance to see how movies were made in a way that spoke to my spirit of process and loving to see things come to life. I went to see Remember the Titans in the theater a year after it opened and watched in awe at some of the scenes and places I saw being filmed. SN: The wild part is years later living in the DMV area and having such close proximity to the high school that the film was about feels like a full circle moment.

My first time directing (Clothed Minds), it was SO informative on what it truly takes to make a film in the most intimate way possible. There are a plethora of layers and the filmmaking process for the director really covers from start to finish. While this is also true for the producer, the director’s role is MUCH more involved and active engagement is mandatory. The producer can tap in and out relying on the talent and taste of the director. (I can see why writers become directors as well.) (www.clothedminds.com)

This is more about my work in theatre. My first production of For Colored Girls directed by Andrea Frye was by far the most transformative experience in process and producing that made me realize the value of relationships and the power of perception.

What have been the high points of your year?

Completing the film about Barbara Brandon Croft (Art Imitates Life: Barbara Brandon Croft) and finalizing the script about Yvette Lee Bowser (See It, Be It: Yvette Lee Bowser)

Feature film, Forgetting Christmas, lands on Amazon Prime

Winning the MY HERO Award for HER VOICE: Charlayne Hunter Gault

Taking my son to Hawaii and literally making sure we got in the water every day

2023: I earned two doctorate degrees: PhD from the University of the District of Columbia in Urban Leadership and Entrepreneurship with a focus in Urban Education* and my EdD from University of Southern Mississippi in Higher Education Administration. Both degrees explored Black girl leadership which a passion area of mine. *I made history as one of the first PhD students in the history of the university.

What have you done to elevate yourself and business?

READ, it’s by far the most important thing a person who wants to grow in business and life is READ

Another thing I did was participate in accelerator programs. They gave me some great insights into my business and also helped me realize a new direction that proved to be more aligned with my mission/vision in life.

What did you learn about yourself that taught you something new?

I learned that the lesson in relationships (good and bad) is about ME and how I take responsibility for how I showed up in the space. The lesson was that my energy must be based on my barometer of love and integrity regardless of the energy of the person. I should be unwilling to compromise WHO I am because of another person AND if I see myself doing that – then that relationship is no longer serving me in a way that is positive or productive.

The new thing was letting go without closure or nicely laid out explanation of what happened because I KNOW what happened. It’s not necessary to broadcast it or discuss it especially when I recognize the behavior is WHO they are – full stop!

How do you see yourself incorporating AI in three ways that will make you different and more successful brand?

When my creative juices are low, I use AI to assist with idea generations that I can expand upon and kickstart a new creative flow.

Content creation for quotes, phrases, and short experts from previous works both written and video. It does a great job of creating snippets that can be edited for my voice.

My forthcoming app is going to use AI in my work to support Black girls in growing as a leader and entrepreneur.

How did you listen to people with a new ear for value sharing?

My new ear is about listening for information not necessarily for action. My new ear is listening to my discernment and trusting that voice while appreciating other people’s voices. I believe the new ear is also focused on trusting my first thought and using my voice to express that instead of leaning towards the voice of the crowd.

Where did you travel that made you appreciate culture more?

My birthday trip to Louisville to the Muhammad Ali Center and Shelbyville to the Uncle Nearest Distillery. I learned so much about Muhammad Ali which made me really appreciate him and what legacy he built by being himself – genuinely.

My visit to Kansas City, MO and visited the Negro League Museum which was fantastic. I would say that both of those trips have made me appreciate the culture that is HERE that we overlook due to lack of knowledge (like me – both places – Ali and Negro League, where recommended).

Name three people that inspired you and what you learned from them.

My Aunt Quay Hurt-Fuller inspires me because how she is a successful serial entrepreneur who believes in helping others especially family. She went to college for business, started doing hair, eventually opened up her own hair salon with two locations, started doing real estate and now she is a broker with about 10-15 agents who work for her. AND, she lost over 100 pounds in a year (2015/2016) and has kept it off. She is FIT!! I have learned from her the power of focus and family. I remember her talking about owning her salon when I would get my hair done. She did it and leveled up to have multiple locations. She talked about saving and relationships while being professional. In her real estate business, she talked about keeping the focus (conversations….even small talk) on the business because personal things are for other arenas.

Shawn M. Graham (RICE Enterprises) inspires me to recognize my gifts and walk away when those gifts are not valued, appreciated, or respected. She also knows how to have a good time and supports those she considers family. Shawn has risen to the occasion of exemplifying what it means to be a professional under fire, to show poise and restraint when others are committed to see you fail, and most importantly how to support those you love and respect at every level. For example, when I was having a tough time engaging with a team member, she stepped in to mediate and provide guidance on the best way to move forward as a leader. Her honest feedback of that situation forced me to accept what was happening and adjust so that I could protect my peace and reputation. She moves in stealth mode allowing her actions to speak for themselves (a 48 Law of Power – Win through action not argument).

Lisa Watson (Kenny Leon’s True Colors) inspires me to show love through grace and honesty. She was my stage manager for my first production of For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf. It was through a recommendation from Andrea Frye that she event decided to work with me (an unknown producer with only one theatrical show under her belt). Lisa’s patience with me saved my show and helped create the way for me to produce the same show with Jasmine Guy as the director. It would be Jasmine’s debut as a theatrical director. Lisa would pull me outside and tell the things I didn’t know in way that was respectful – yet stern. She stopped me from making some mistakes that are still with me today. Even when another production I was running was losing money, she stepped in with some advice that allowed me to save face and pay the team. She’s also taught me that communication can and will save most relationships and the ones that don’t work out, would have ended anyway. Lisa’s silent and quiet ways were a calming and reassuring safe space during a very chaotic time in my creative life.

How will the world see you differently in the new year?

The world will see me differently as a researcher as I work on a few studies to add to the literature around Black girls in leadership and entrepreneurship

The world will notice my expertise in the area of Black girls as I speak and write more in the area

The world will experience the passion and see me as an advocate and positive force for the advancement and elevation of Black women and girls

Name Three podcasts that you listen to that you would recommend to others and why?

How I Built This with Guy Raz – some great insights on how business people got started and built their business, however, you learn so much more about them people, their thinking, and what programs/activities/tools they used. I’ve explored a few things that have given me some tips and strategies that actually work

In Proximity (Ryan Coogler’s podcast) – talks about the process of filmmaking and their experiences. It’s interesting to hear them share and provide insights on things you thought you knew

Legacy Talks (Lena Waithe) – a Black women talking to other Black women in the industry about work and life (SUPER DOPE)

How does faith give you courage and strength?

MAN, in everything I do. It gives me the courage to be honest with myself when I need to make a corrective action. That is a place of GROWTH for me as I lean into being a better leader and educator.

Strength to push forward in places that make me uncomfortable or feel less skilled – yet I need to be there to grow. My belief in God has given courage and strength to bet on myself more and stop hiding from my gifts by helping other people.

Two books you would recommend.

48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (a gift from a friend in like 1997 and I LOVE it so much that I regularly gift it to people as a tool to put in their professional (and personal) tool box.

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (the year I had these posted on my bathroom mirror, phone screen, inside front panel of my planner/calendar, and on my office wall was one that allowed me a different sense of freedom and increase my level of patience particularly when I focused on the agreement – Don’t Take Anything Personal)

