A love letter to Erica P. Loewe: Time to galvanize

Dear Erica,

As we reflect on your remarkable service and impact, we must express our gratitude. Your dedication to uplifting Black voices and tireless efforts in media have inspired countless individuals and organizations, including our own.

In your recent conversation with Ryan Wilson, co-founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot, you provided a striking visual of what the Capitol looked like after the Jan. 6 insurrection. It was a vivid reminder of how fast good work in the community can change to chaos.

You highlighted the importance of “Promises made, promises kept” by the Biden administration, particularly to the Black community. Your emphasis on commitment to HBCUs and health initiatives resonates deeply, where accountability is paramount.

Your advice to women — “Vote, rest, and do not listen to everything that comes from Donald Trump’s mouth” — is both practical and empowering. Your grandmother’s saying, “Right don’t wrong nobody,” reinforces the importance of integrity in our interactions.

The phrase “One day you’re sliced bread, the next day you’re toast” captures life’s unpredictability and the importance of mindful decisions. Your call to action encourages us to lean into our roles and recognize the power of grassroots work.

Your optimism about reputable media and the vital role of Black media is refreshing. Thank you for including rolling out as your partner. As you pointed out, “Our people are not paying attention,” making it crucial that we raise awareness within our communities.

Your emphasis on allowing Black women to “get some rest” speaks volumes about the need for self-care. Spaces like The Gathering Spot serve as essential hubs for connection and rejuvenation.

The aftermath of George Floyd’s tragic death ignited a wave of activism. Your words, “I hope we galvanize, cause they not like us,” serve as a rallying cry. We are encouraged by upcoming leaders Hakeem Jefferies and Angela Alsobrooks who are rising in our government.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our community. Your service has left an indelible mark. As we move forward, let us carry your message: to galvanize, uplift and rest.

With deep appreciation, rolling out