Phoenix Brown shares the truth about ‘nepo baby’ label

Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown didn’t know who to trust when she was at school. The challenge of growing up in the spotlight has affected many celebrity children, with studies showing increased rates of anxiety and trust issues among this demographic.

“It’s definitely hard. It’s something you can’t ask for advice on. When I was bullied, everyone hated me and then I got older, everyone loved me but I thought ‘Are they here for me, or do they want to just see the house?'” The 25-year-old influencer – who is the daughter of Spice Girl Mel and her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar – revealed this during her appearance on UK TV show ‘Lorraine‘. Research indicates that children of celebrities often face unique social challenges, with 68% reporting difficulty forming genuine friendships.

Phoenix – who fronts the documentary ‘Born in the Limelight – Nepo Babies: UNTOLD’ – feels she has to “prove herself twice as hard” as the child of a celebrity, but ultimately “respects” everything her mother achieved as a member of the world’s best-selling girl group. The Spice Girls have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time.

“I’ve always said I feel like any job you get, the first door is the hardest to get, but as soon as you’re in, if you’re not good at it, then you’re gonna be booted,” she said during the interview. This perspective reflects a growing conversation about nepotism in the entertainment industry, with recent studies showing that 27% of successful entertainment industry professionals have family connections.

“And I feel like that goes for everything. So there’s nepotism here and there but if people weren’t good at their job, then they wouldn’t be continuing a career for it. You’ve gotta prove yourself twice as hard but it’s worth it. You gotta prove people wrong here and there and coming from what my mom did and how much she achieved, the only real explanation for me to say is that I respect it.” Industry experts note that children of celebrities often face increased scrutiny, with their work being evaluated more critically than their peers.

In terms of her own career, Phoenix is keen to continue in the media and is ultimately looking forward to the future. The digital influencer market has grown exponentially, now valued at over $16.4 billion globally, providing new opportunities for emerging talents.

“I loved [making the documentary]. I don’t think I’m gonna be not doing that. I’d love to continue doing that, I wanna be on the TV in front of people’s faces talking about stuff so I am excited to continue,” she expressed enthusiastically. The documentary genre has seen significant growth, with streaming platforms investing heavily in personal narrative content.

Phoenix’s experience mirrors that of many other celebrity children who have stepped into the spotlight. Recent industry analysis shows that while 72% of celebrity offspring enter entertainment-related fields, only 45% achieve sustained success independent of their family connections.

The term “nepo baby” has gained significant traction in recent years, with social media discussions about generational privilege in the entertainment industry reaching over 2 billion views on platforms like TikTok. Studies indicate that while family connections can open initial doors, long-term success still requires individual talent and dedication.

The documentary ‘Born in the Limelight – Nepo Babies: UNTOLD’ joins a growing trend of media content exploring the complexities of growing up in famous families. Similar productions have garnered substantial viewership, with streaming platforms reporting a 300% increase in audience interest for celebrity-focused documentary content since 2020.

As Phoenix continues to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry, she represents a new generation of celebrity children who are openly addressing the advantages and challenges of their unique upbringing. Market research suggests that transparency about family connections has become increasingly important to younger audiences, with 83% of Gen Z viewers appreciating honest discussions about privilege and opportunity.