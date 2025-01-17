Aaliyah’s Barbie doll sells out on her 46th birthday

Aaliyah‘s Barbie doll sold out on what would have been her 46th birthday.

The ‘More Than A Woman’ singer died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22 and on Thursday (16.01.25), the Mattel company released a version of the iconic doll in her likeness. The release follows Mattel’s successful strategy of honoring influential cultural figures through their collectible series.

“Throughout the process, obviously, it takes a long time to get everything right and to do samples and to get the sculpts. And it’s amazing, but definitely a painstaking process,” Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton -who worked on the doll with Mattel – told Forbes. The development process typically takes 12-18 months for celebrity-inspired Barbie dolls.

“As time went on, we started to realize that, you know what, this is going to fall, and the timing is going to be perfect. Let’s choose my sister’s birthday.” The strategic release date coincided with what would have been Aaliyah’s 46th birthday celebration.

The figure was set to be available for one day through the brand’s Music Series at a cost of $55 each and was marked at one per customer but was listed as sold out almost immediately after going on sale. Industry experts estimate the initial stock consisted of several thousand units.

“To celebrate Aaliyah’s birthday, Barbie pays homage to the legendary American R B singer, actress, and model with our latest Music Series doll. Aaliyah’s smooth vocals and innovative sound helped shape ’90s R B, and her influence on music and fashion continues to be felt today. Our tribute to Babygirls’ life and sound will take any collection to the top of the charts,” Mattel said in their description of the product. The tragic R+B star had been known by the nickname of Babygirl throughout her career.

Aaliyah – who eventually sold 20 to 30 million records worldwide – signed her first record deal at the age of 12 and released ‘Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number’ as her debut album three years later in 1994. The album achieved platinum status, selling over one million copies.

‘One in a Million’ followed in 1996, and her eponymous record ‘Aaliyah’ would become her last when it was released in 2001. Her final album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

On August 25 2001, Aaliyah had been filming the music video for ‘Rock the Boat‘ in the Bahamas, and when shooting finished early, she and the members of her entourage wanted to return to the US. The video was released posthumously and became one of her most iconic visual works.

The plane that the party had been assigned was smaller than the one they travelled in, and despite warnings from the pilot that there was too much equipment on board for a “safe flight”, the group proceeded with their travel plans anyway. The aircraft was a Cessna 402B, which had a maximum capacity significantly lower than the load it carried that day.

Aaliyah and the eight others on board – including the pilot – died instantly when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The tragedy led to significant changes in music industry travel protocols and safety measures.

The Barbie doll release represents another milestone in Aaliyah’s enduring legacy, which continues to influence modern R&B and pop culture. The doll features authentic details from her iconic music video looks and has already become a sought-after collector’s item among both Barbie enthusiasts and music fans.

Collectors have noted the doll’s attention to detail, particularly in recreating Aaliyah’s signature style from the “Try Again” music video, complete with her characteristic straight hair, crop top, and choker necklace. The collaboration between Mattel and the Haughton family ensures the doll authentically represents Aaliyah’s image and artistic vision.

The immediate sellout of the Aaliyah Barbie demonstrates the lasting impact of the artist’s legacy and her continued influence on popular culture, more than two decades after her passing. Secondary market prices for the doll have already reached several times its original retail value, reflecting its significance as both a collectible and a tribute to the beloved artist.