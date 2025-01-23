Kanye West’s music passion rekindled through daughter North

For years, fans have debated whether Kanye West‘s music has declined in quality. This ongoing discussion has even reached the artist himself, leading to speculation that he may have lost his passion for music. However, a recent social media post from the Chicago rapper suggests a rekindling of that passion, thanks to a very special person in his life.

A new inspiration

In an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of his 11-year-old daughter, North West, Kanye shared, “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR, chopped up beats for her album, and chopped every beat with my bare hands for BULLY.” This heartfelt message highlights the profound influence North has had on her father’s creative journey.

The bond between father and daughter

Despite the controversies that have surrounded Kanye over the years, he has consistently demonstrated his deep affection for his children, particularly North. He has showcased her talents on various platforms, emphasizing the bond they share through music.

In 2020, during a Yeezy fashion show, North performed an original song while models walked the runway, captivating the audience and showcasing her budding talent. Fast forward to 2024, and North made her mark again by featuring in the Ye & Ty Dolla $ign track, “Talking / Once Again,” which she performed live at a “VULTURES 1” listening party. These moments not only highlight North’s musical abilities but also reflect the strong connection between father and daughter.

North West: A star in the making

North’s charisma and talent are reminiscent of her father’s early career. In a recent interview with her mother, Kim Kardashian, published in Interview Magazine, North expressed her feelings about being in the public eye. She stated, “I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’” This response echoes Kanye’s own sentiments regarding the media’s invasive nature, showcasing that North shares her father’s strong personality and views.

The impact of family on creativity

Kanye’s recent revelations about his daughter’s influence on his music serve as a reminder of the importance of family in the creative process. For many artists, personal relationships can be a significant source of inspiration. In Kanye’s case, North’s request for him to create music for her has reignited his passion and creativity, leading him to explore new musical avenues.

As Kanye continues to navigate his career amidst various challenges, it is clear that his children, particularly North, play a crucial role in his life. Their relationship not only strengthens their family bond but also serves as a catalyst for Kanye’s artistic endeavors.