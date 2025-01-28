Snoop Dogg loses staggering number of Instagram followers

Hip-hop heavyweight Snoop Dogg has lost a lot of followers following his performance at the Donald Trump Inauguration.

Fans unfollow Snoop Dogg

The New York Post reports that the Doggfather has lost nearly 600,000 followers since he and Rick Ross and Soulja Boy appeared at the Crypto Ball on Jan. 17.

Snoop, the newspaper also reported, lost another 20K on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Snoop Dogg remains very popular on social media

Overall, the damage may seem minimal for the “Gin & Juice” emcee. Snoop still boasts more than 88 million followers on IG and another 20 million on X.

The indignation exhibited by many urbanites is amplified by the fact that Snoop is documented calling other Black celebrities “Uncle Toms” when they performed at Trump’s first inauguration back in 2017.

The rapper — born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — remains unbothered despite exemplifying blatant hypocrisy regarding his views of the president.

Snoop Dogg responds to his critics

“Y’all can’t hate enough me for me, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine,” Snoop said in an Instagram video. “I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still a hundred percent Black. I ain’t going nowhere, cuh! I’m right here. Get the Crypto on Crip, though.”

Snoop continued, saying, “We gotta learn to pick each other up instead of pulling each other down. That’s what we’re great at as Black people, we’re great at tearing each other down. You can be up one minute and they try to pull you down the next.

“But I’m a strong Black man, I’m cut from a different cloth,” the legendary rapper stated. “You can’t tear me down. I’m one of God’s children, and I’m taking the load.”

Snoop Dogg is grateful for the pardon of Death Row co-founder

Fans note that Snoop’s rigid stance softened when Trump pardoned Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris in 2021.

The rapper confirmed his reversal of attitude towards Trump during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2024.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop said in the interview. “He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”