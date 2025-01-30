Kodak Black claims that he is not a “woman beater,” right after he said he punched a woman for disrespecting her mother.

In a podcast video that was reposted by AllHipHop.com, Black engaged in another cringe-worthy and indecipherable rant about a dream he had featured his mother.

Kodak Black denied being a “woman beater” moments after describing punching a woman for insulting his mother, according to a podcast video reposted by AllHipHop.com.

“Hey, I had a dream about my mom last night,” Black said while in a vehicle. “My mom is so beautiful. My mom is so beautiful.”

After requesting someone off-camera to turn down music, his tone changed dramatically.

“I remember this b—h said… they say, ‘Oh, your mama probably used to suck a d—,'” Black recalled. He then described punching her, making a popping sound, before cutting himself off.

“I ain’t no woman beater, bro — I ain’t no woman beater,” he continued. “My mama don’t suck d— not no more, but my mama ain’t suck d— in a long time.”

Black’s unintelligible public statements have concerned fans about his mental state.

Two months ago, Black told his 17 million Instagram followers: “I’m never sober. I look sober? Never sober, b—-,” after a fan said she preferred him sober. Black has faced multiple drug-related arrests.

These outbursts prompted fans to question his associates.

“Damn that young dude .. is gone..!! No body in his camp trying to help him huh? I’m just saying.. wow’ !!!” wrote one fan on AllHipHop.com.

“He needs positive ppl around him so bad,” another commented, while a third wrote, “How does anyone look up to this [clown emoji].”

A fourth questioned women pursuing Black: “This who they fighting ova huh?”