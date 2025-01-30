Too $hort’s brother killed during robbery attempt

The older brother of Bay Area rap icon Too $hort was shot and killed outside his business while trying to ward off would-be robbers.

According to NBC Bay Area, a group of men inside an SUV tried to ram the truck through the front door of a reported marijuana grow business, which is inside the industrial building on 49th Avenue.

Robbers tried to break into Too $hort’s brother’s business

When Wayne Shaw stepped outside to identify the commotion, he was confronted by the suspects who fired multiple shots and mortally wounded the brother of Too $hort, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw.

“The suspects arrived to the location,” Oakland police Lt. Gloria Beltran said. “They attempted to force their way into the property. While they were attempting their way in, the victim stepped out, was confronted by the suspects. The suspects fired several rounds at the victim.”

When authorities arrived, they found Wayne Shaw on the ground outside the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Wayne Shaw was killed near Too $hort Way which honors the rap legend Another local outlet, KTVU-TV, said Shaw was slain not too far away from Too $hort Way, a street named in honor of the international rap star who helped pioneer hip-hop in the 1980s. He has been adorned with the title of “Godfather of Bay Area Hip-Hop.”

Sources told the station that Shaw was operating the marijuana grow house with other men. They were sleeping overnight at the location when the burglars arrived at the scene at about 7 a.m. and tried to ram their way in.

KTVU-TV spoke to a man who delivers cannabis locally. Tucky Blunt was the owner of a legal marijuana business, Blunts and Moore. But he was forced to close down due to repeated robberies.

“We’re trying to conduct regular, normal business and have to protect it like we’re a bank,” he said.