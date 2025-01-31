2025 NBA All-Star Reserves; full teams listed

Yesterday, Jan. 30, the NBA All-Star game reserves were announced. The week before, the All-Star game starters were announced and many favorites were voted in as starters. The West starters are LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The East starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell of the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Western Conference All-Stars:

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs): Wembanyama has quickly become one of the NBA’s most dominant forces in just his second season. Averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and a league-leading 3.9 blocks per game, his two-way impact is undeniable. This marks the first of what is expected to be many All-Star selections for the French phenom.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies): Jackson has elevated his game this season, becoming the Grizzlies' best player while averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and maintaining elite defensive metrics. His shot-blocking and improved scoring efficiency have solidified his role as a cornerstone for Memphis.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers): Davis has been the Lakers' most consistent performer, posting 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and elite defensive numbers. Even with LeBron James as a starter, AD's dominance on both ends made him an All-Star lock.

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves): Edwards continues to carry the Timberwolves despite roster changes, thriving as a high-volume three-point shooter (42% on 9.8 attempts per game). His growing offensive efficiency and leadership have kept Minnesota competitive in the West.

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): With Chet Holmgren sidelined, Williams has stepped up as the second-best player on the West's top team. Averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, his versatility has been key to OKC's dominance.

Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets): Şengün has led the Rockets' transformation into contenders, averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His playmaking and improved defense have made him a vital piece under head coach Ime Udoka.

James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers): Harden has silenced critics with his resurgence, putting up 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. His elite blend of scoring and playmaking has helped the Clippers climb the standings.

Eastern Conference All-Stars: