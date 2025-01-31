Mary J. Blige was stunned Taylor Swift wanted a duet

Mary J. Blige was “shocked” that Taylor Swift wanted to duet with her. The collaboration marked a significant moment in music history, bringing together two powerhouse performers from different generations and genres.

The 54-year-old hip-hop/soul icon was invited to perform two of her hits – ‘Family Affair’ and ‘Doubt’ – with the 35-year-old pop idol at Taylor’s Los Angeles concert in 2015 as part of ‘The 1989 World Tour’. The tour itself would go on to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, earning over $250 million.

And a decade on, Mary J. has recalled how surreal it was receiving the call from the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker. The moment represented a bridge between R&B royalty and pop superstardom, showcasing music’s ability to transcend genres.

“Just to let you know how it happened, Taylor called me,” she told PEOPLE. “She was like ‘I want you [to come on tour.’] I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, Taylor Swift likes Mary J. Blige?!'” The surprise collaboration demonstrated Swift’s appreciation for musical pioneers who paved the way for female artists.

The ‘Be Without You’ hitmaker says she and Taylor are similar in the way their “express” themselves through music. Both artists are known for their emotional vulnerability and authentic storytelling through songwriting, with numerous awards and accolades between them.

Praising her nature, Mary J. said: “When I went to do the [songs] with her, I thought she was a really down-to-earth person. I mean, so nice, so sweet. And I think what connects is exactly that.” The mutual respect between the artists highlights the collaborative spirit that exists in the music industry.

She added: “I think her ability to express herself through her songs and what she’s dealing with is what our connection is. Because I do the same thing.” Both artists have been celebrated for their honest songwriting, with Mary J. having earned nine Grammy Awards and Swift holding the record for most Album of the Year wins.

In a 2024 interview with the same outlet, the singer-and-actress admitted her fans have helped to keep her grounded. Throughout her three-decade career, Mary J. has maintained a strong connection with her audience, selling over 50 million albums worldwide.

Mary J. has been through “a lot” in her own life – but her supporters have given her a healthy sense of perspective, too. Her journey from the projects of Yonkers to becoming the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” has inspired millions of fans globally.

“I listen to a lot of stories that my fans talk to me about. I’ve been through a lot, but sometimes you listen to other people’s stories, and you say, ‘Wow, I’m just complaining’ because their stories are worse than yours,” she said. This connection with fans has been a cornerstone of her enduring career in the music industry.

