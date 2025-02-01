Zoe Saldana reacts to Karla Sofia Gascon’s tweets

Zoe Saldana feels “sad” about Karla Sofia Gascon’s controversial historic tweets. The situation has sparked widespread discussion in the entertainment industry about accountability and social media history.

The 46-year-old actress starred alongside Karla, 52, in the award-winning musical film ‘Emilia Perez’, but Zoe has distanced herself from her co-star’s controversial social media posts, which recently resurfaced online. The film has received critical acclaim and is set for international release in coming months.

“It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group,” Zoe explained during a Q and A in London. The event was part of the film’s promotional tour across Europe.

“I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me.” The film’s production team has emphasized its commitment to diversity throughout the project’s development.

Zoe insisted that she wants to spread a message of “love” and “support”. Her stance aligns with her long-standing advocacy for inclusivity in Hollywood, where she has been a vocal supporter of diverse representation.

“It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now,” the Hollywood star reflected. “But I’m happy that you’re all here and that you’re all still showing up for ‘Emilia’ because the message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalized day in and day out is important. And all that I can attest is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message. That’s all we can say right now.” The film has already garnered significant awards season buzz.

Karla has already apologized for having “caused hurt” with her old social media posts. The controversy emerged just weeks after her historic Oscar nomination was announced.

The ‘Emilia Perez’ star – who recently became the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar – came under fire after old tweets about the Muslim community, the late George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards resurfaced. The tweets, dating back several years, have sparked intense debate within the entertainment community.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” Karla said in a statement. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness. (sic)” The statement has received mixed reactions from industry professionals and social media users alike.

The controversy comes at a crucial time for ‘Emilia Perez‘, which has been praised for its groundbreaking representation and storytelling. Industry experts note that such situations highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the entertainment industry in addressing historical social media content.

The film’s producers have maintained their support for both actresses while acknowledging the sensitivity of the situation. Several advocacy groups have called for broader discussions about accountability and growth in the public eye.

This incident has reignited conversations about social media’s impact on public figures and the entertainment industry’s approach to addressing controversial past statements. Media analysts suggest this could influence future industry practices regarding social media screening and accountability.

Despite the controversy, ‘Emilia Perez’ continues to receive acclaim for its artistic merit and cultural significance. The film’s message of inclusion and understanding has resonated with audiences worldwide, garnering positive reviews at international film festivals.