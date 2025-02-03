Kanye West’ wife Bianca Censori bares it all at the Grammys

Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Ye, created a stir on the red carpet at the 67th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Well, sort of.

Censori initially appeared in a floor-length black fur coat matching her husband, Ye, who was dressed in monochromatic black.

However, once Yeezy and Censori reached their destination on the red carpet, Censori removed her fur coat to reveal her bare body which was “covered” in a sheer, see-through dress.

The outfit was explained by Ye

According to the Donda Times, Ye described the outfit as a “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever, my love, my best friend, my wife.”

Fans react harshly to Ye for his wife’s ‘outfit’

Fans were not amused nor impressed with Censori’s sheer dress and took out their ire on the embattled rapper from Chicago.

“How has she not been arrested for public indecency?” one person asked on The Shade Room’s comments section, while a second person surmised that “He does not respect her.”

One woman believes that “If Sexyy Red did this, they would’ve escorted her out,” and a fourth person said the moment was cringe-worthy and disquieting. “For some reason, this feels like abuse, I just don’t know in what way.”

A fifth person asked rhetorically, “So did she get arrested for indecent exposure or public nudity cuz…..what”