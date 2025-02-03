YFN Lucci released from prison

Saturday, Feb. 1, marked a pivotal moment in the life and career of hip-hop artist YFN Lucci, as the chart-topping musician was officially released from prison and placed on parole. His return to freedom is a testament to his resilience, personal growth and unwavering commitment to rebuilding his life while giving back to the community that has always supported him.

Police escorted YFN Lucci’s family and creative team in a convoy of Rolls-Royces and Escalades to meet him as he was released from Burruss Correctional Training Facility. YFN Lucci, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was warmly greeted by his parents, children, close friends and his dedicated music team as he embarks on this new chapter. Surrounded by loved ones, the artist is eager to step back into the spotlight—not only to continue his music career but also to demonstrate his transformation into a responsible, caring individual deeply passionate about his family and community.

As a father, son and role model, YFN Lucci has always been profoundly connected to his love for his children and family. The unwavering support of his loved ones during his most challenging times has only strengthened his resolve to use his platform for positive change. He is committed to mentoring the next generation, serving as a role model for both young men and women, and working tirelessly toward social and economic empowerment in the communities that helped raise him.

In a statement released by his attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Gabe Banks and Pat Dixon: “Rayshawn Bennett, widely known as YFN Lucci, was granted early release on parole and walked out of prison this morning to dozens of waiting friends and family. He is overjoyed to reunite with his children, his family and his music. He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans.”

To celebrate his release and upcoming return to music, 20 of YFN Lucci’s closest friends and family gathered at The Vault inside The Bank Event Center. The intimate event highlighted his personal journey, musical comeback and his unwavering commitment to giving back to the community that has always supported him. The gathering, which included speeches from Lucci about his future plans, served as a testament to both his resilience and his dedication to positive change.

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” YFN Lucci said in his official statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends—who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption and purpose. I’m excited—there’s so much more to come.”

Girvan “Fly” Henry, CEO of Think It’s A Game Records, said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome YFN Lucci back home. His release marks not only a personal victory but also a moment of triumph for his family, his fans and the entire Think It’s A Game Records family. Throughout his time away, Lucci’s resilience and unwavering dedication to his craft have only grown stronger. We’ve always believed in him, and we continue to stand by him as he moves forward on his journey. Lucci’s return signifies the beginning of a new chapter—both in his career and in his life. We are excited to watch him continue to inspire, elevate and create meaningful change through his music and his actions. The best is yet to come.”