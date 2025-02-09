LiAngelo Ball, the middle sibling of three pro basketball players, is embroiled in a messy love triangle. His former girlfriend is blasting him and his new woman.

The mother of his children, Nikki Mudarris, who also goes by Miss Nikki Baby, went online to accuse Ball of getting another woman pregnant and moving on with her. In the Instagram post, Mudarris notified fans that their youngest child was born less than two months ago, making things seem more sordid and sleazy.

LiAngelo Ball’s current woman confronts ex-girlfriend

Ball’s current woman, Rashida Nicole, explained that she is not a homewrecker and demanded that Mudarris cease posting about her and Ball.

“People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don’t know what’s going on […] Y’all so quick to blame the woman.” Nicole said. “Half the time that lady don’t even have her kids, let’s be clear […] The lady and her family are racist, I don’t care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth you are not Black at all.”

LiAngelo Ball posts photos of his current woman

The NBA G-league basketball player, who also scored a rap deal with Def Jam for more than $10 million, doubled down on the fact that he has a new woman. He posted a photo and video clip of Nicole for his three million Instagram followers.

Nicole posted the same photo, which shows them posing in front of a mirror while she half-heartedly tries to hold her pants up.

Rashida Nicole taunts LiAngelo Ball’s ex, Nikki Mudarris

Later, Nicole poured more metaphorical alcohol on the open wound by showing the pair at dinner with the caption, “Meanwhile… ‘Wine & dine.'”

The taunting continued unabated, with Nicole saying Mudarris is playing the victim card before lobbing an insult, saying, “Weren’t you texting [Ball] saying you were taking you and the kids to go see Floyd Mayweather?” she asked. “And we all know that Floyd don’t even want you.”