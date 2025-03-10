Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski named in Diddy rape case

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Druski and Diddy’s mother Janice Combs are among those who been named as defendants in yet another Diddy rape lawsuit.

According to the legal documents obtained by Variety magazine, Ashley Parham, a Jane Doe, and a John Doe filed the latest in more than 100 civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The plaintiffs filed theirs in California October 2024, claiming that the Bad Boy boss and his crew administered violence while Diddy drugged and raped them in 2018.

The amended lawsuit includes prominent names

In an amended complaint of the same lawsuit filed on Friday, March 7, the plaintiffs’ attorneys added the names of Beckham, Druski, singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright, and even Janice Combs, the mother of Diddy.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski vehemently deny the claims

In response, Beckham took to his social media platform to denounce the civil suit as “stupid” and predicted that he and Druski would be exonerated of any purported crimes.

“Boy I’ll tell you what,” Beckham, 32, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I know who I am, I know who you are. Keep your head. That name will be cleared. S–t’s stupid.”

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, is a comedian, actor, and influencer. Druski,. 30, soared to fame with the sketch comedy, “Coulda Been Records,” and has collaborated with prominent celebrities in their music videos, including Drake, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow and others. He also categorically denies that he committed any crimes the plaintiffs filed against him. Furthermore, Druski added that it was literally impossible for him to have been in a position to even affiliate with Diddy in 2018, much less commit these alleged crimes.

Druski said he didn’t even know Diddy personally in 2018

“This allegation is a fabricated lie,” Druski said on his X platform on Sunday. “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018. I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but l’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Parham claims that, while at an event in 2018, Diddy allegedly overheard her saying that she believes Diddy was somehow involved in the assassination of rap rival Tupac Shakur in the mid-1990s. Parham claims Diddy exacted revenge for those comments with the violent rape about two months later.

According to Variety, Complex and other outlets, the amended complaint does not detail the alleged crimes that were committed by singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright or Diddy’s mother, who were also named as defendants.