Mathew Knowles fires at Kanye for slamming Beyoncé’s kids

Tina Knowles, the mother of global goddess Beyoncé, has publicly spanked Kanye West for his recklessly disparaging comments about her grandkids. Now, it’s Mathew Knowles’ turn.

On Tuesday, the rapper legally named Ye unleashed an unprovoked and unsolicited attack on the children of Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Beyoncé, most notably their twins, that was deemed vicious by most fans.

Ye infuriated Jay-Z and Beyoncé and pop culture

After questioning the intelligence levels of Bey and Jay’s twins, the matriarch stormed back at Kanye in both direct and cryptic ways.

Tina Knowles takes the first shot at Ye

Tina Knowles then shared a video to Instagram. “So I’m on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” Tina Knowles said in the clip. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y’all know that’s funny.”

Later on, Knowles added, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” she reportedly wrote.

According to the outlets, Tina added, “This battle is not mine, but the Lord’s. I know that God has got this. “

Yeezy doubled down on his take

Ye, however, was unrepentant. In fact, he doubled down on his stance even after deleting the tweet slamming the twins.

“I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED NOT BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON,” Yeezy said in all caps.

Mathew Knowles tag-teams off what his ex-wife said to Ye

Mathew Knowles offered his take on Kanye, saying:

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” he said, according to People magazine. “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.”

This is far from the first time the patriarch stood up for his daughter. The last time, he talked about how Queen Bey’s country music album was allegedly snubbed at the Country Music Awards, though it later captured a host of awards at the Grammys, including Album of the Year.