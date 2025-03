It is apropos that the Black Women Film Network Summit paid homage to Radio One (now Urban One) and TV One founder Cathy Hughes on the Summit’s 10th anniversary. Hughes told the packed crowd she was “so impressed” with the BWFN that her first visit to the Summit “will not be my last.” Keeping with the summit’s theme, “Plot Twist: The Art of The Pivot,” Hughes pivoted and matched the BWFN’s total amount to scholarship recipients.