Shawntà Hooks builds a sanctuary in stillness

Shawntà Hooks is a mindfulness practitioner and wellness curator dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with themselves through intentional rest and reflection. With a passion for creating healing spaces, she founded The Zen Zone—a multisensory, nature-based mindfulness experience designed to help participants unplug, recharge and refocus. Her work centers on the power of stillness and community.

What inspired the creation of The Zen Zone, and how did the concept of a multisensory, nature-based mindfulness experience come to life?

The Zen Zone was born from a moment of stillness with my 8-year-old son, Amir. We were at the Dunwoody Nature Center for a junior beekeeping class—something simple, something sweet, something he insisted on. But as we walked through the woods, something shifted. I watched Amir light up with curiosity, completely tuned in. And I realized: This is it. This is what so many adults are missing.

At times, we’re rushing, reacting, performing—high-functioning, but low-feeling. I work with leaders navigating burnout, big transitions and emotional fatigue. And again and again, I hear the same story: I don’t know how to stop. Or: I feel guilty for stopping. … That day in the woods made it clear—we need sacred spaces to remember how, why and what it feels like to honor our needs.

The Zen Zone is that space. A place to reset your nervous system, connect with nature and honor the pause. It’s a call to Start Stopping—because healing isn’t a luxury. It’s a leadership practice.

The theme for this event is “Start Stopping.” Can you unpack what that phrase means and how it sets the tone for the experience?

Start Stopping is both a mindset and a movement. It’s not just about pausing—it’s about choosing presence over pressure. It’s a framework for what we begin to start when we finally give ourselves permission to stop.

How does being immersed in nature enhance the mindfulness journey you’re curating for attendees?

When you’re surrounded by trees, sunlight and the sound of water, your body remembers what safety feels like. And there’s real science behind that. Studies show that just 20 minutes in nature can lower cortisol levels—the hormone linked to stress. … It’s not just a vibe; it’s a physiological reset.

What can guests expect during the grounding practice you’re leading, and why is intention-setting an important part of this process?

Picture it: You arrive at a treehouse-style pavilion tucked inside a lush forest. On your seat is a custom Zen Pack—your personal invitation to soften. Inside, there’s a yoga mat, meditation pillow, eye mask and blanket. Because stillness isn’t always easy. For some of us, it’s uncomfortable—even scary. That’s why this space is built with intention: to create psychological safety, ease and comfort from the moment you arrive.

We’ll open with a grounding practice using breath, gentle movement and music—simple tools to help us land in our bodies and shake off the mental noise. Then I’ll guide everyone through a moment of intention-setting. … Because how you begin sets the tone for everything else.

How do breathwork, visualization and sound healing work together to support emotional and physical release during the experience?

We’re not just sitting and breathing—we’re reclaiming parts of ourselves. Breathwork gets you out of your racing mind and into your body. Visualization gives your heart something to hope for. And sound healing? That’s the part that sneaks past all the mental noise and reminds your spirit how to soften.

Together, they work like a reset button. Like opening the windows in a stuffy room and letting the fresh air in. You don’t have to force it. Your body knows what to do when you finally give it permission to rest.