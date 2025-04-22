Larry Lundy and BSPNTX open doors in sports careers

FRISCO, Texas — For Larry Lundy, the business of sports has never just been about wins, contracts, or stats. It’s about access. It’s about legacy. And it’s about what happens off the field — in boardrooms, back offices, and broadcast booths — where power and decision-making often remain behind closed doors.

On Saturday, April 20, 2025, those doors were thrown wide open at the Black Sports Professionals North Texas (BSPNTX) Summit, an event Lundy both leads and lives through. Held at the University of North Texas at Frisco, the summit wasn’t just a networking opportunity — it was a declaration. A message to college students, young professionals, and experienced executives: you belong here, and there is space for you at the table.

A mission rooted in opportunity

As the President and Founder of BSPNTX and head of Lundy Marketing Group, Larry Lundy has long operated at the intersection of sports, brand strategy, and community development. His client list reads like a sports marketer’s dream — Visa, Fanatics, FC Dallas, Emmitt Smith, ROC Nation, and Olympians. But April 20 wasn’t about names; it was about nurturing the next generation.

“I hope the students and other attendees took away three key things,” Lundy shared.

“First, that if they’re interested in a career in business or sports, they have the opportunity to pursue it and succeed. Second, that there are real examples of industry leaders — who took time out of their schedules to share their stories. And third, that BSPNTX is a resource they can tap into, to connect, advance, and empower their path in the sports industry.”

It’s a formula that Lundy believes can shift the paradigm — and judging by the buzz in Frisco, it already is.

Reframing the playing field

The Black community has long been celebrated on the field and court — football stars, basketball icons, highlight reels that define eras. But Lundy has always seen the overlooked dimension: the business of sports. The owners. The executives. The marketers. The ones who write the checks and shape the culture.

“As most know, our community is very prominent on the football field or basketball court when the rules are clear,” Lundy said.

“However, when it comes to the business of sports, it’s a different game. Relationships are key. It’s not only what you know, but who you know — and who knows you.”

That understanding is what makes BSPNTX’s mission — connect, empower, advance — not just words, but a movement.

The power of representation

Lundy’s belief in representation isn’t theoretical — it’s deeply personal. And it’s perhaps best exemplified by the summit’s keynote speaker, Cynt Marshall, the first Black woman CEO of an NBA team and this year’s BSPNTX Legacy Award recipient.

“I don’t think you can put into a few words or a paragraph the impact of Cynt Marshall,” Lundy said.

“You have to give credit to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. It takes an owner with courage and fortitude to put the trust of their organization in that CEO. He’s hired more African American CEOs than any other NBA franchise. That starts with ownership and leadership.”

And yet, Lundy was quick to underscore that Marshall isn’t merely a historic hire — she’s a catalyst.

“Cynt makes everyone feel like anything is possible. She inspires you to not only go for your goals — but to actually achieve them.”

It’s that ripple effect — the inspiration-to-action chain — that Lundy is engineering, one event and mentorship moment at a time.

Data with a direction

This year’s summit didn’t just deliver stories and strategy — it delivered measurable impact. The room was thoughtfully diverse in experience:

20% college students

60% young professionals

20% experienced executives

That breakdown, according to Lundy, is by design. It reflects a generational pipeline in motion — those just discovering sports careers, those navigating them, and those who have the power to open more doors for others.

Since its founding in 2018, BSPNTX has awarded $44,500+ in scholarships to 23 students and formed partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, and Texas Rangers, among others. Lundy’s background in strategic marketing has made him the right architect to turn a regional event into a national blueprint.

More than a summit — A strategy

Larry Lundy’s track record speaks volumes: he’s brokered high-profile contracts, advised on 100+ NIL activities, led Disney’s sports marketing efforts, and helped produce documentaries like Malcolm’s Decision with Sports Illustrated TV. But his passion for cultivating Black excellence in sports is what drives his legacy forward.

“They say what they see is what they will be,” Lundy said.

“And we want to show them the very best.”

On April 20, 2025, he did exactly that. And if you were in Frisco, you didn’t just attend a summit — you stepped into a future that Larry Lundy is building with intention, access, and purpose.