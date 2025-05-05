Holifield designs dream events while building on-air empire

Kimberly Holifield commands attention in every room she enters, leveraging her exceptional talents as a premier event strategist and magnetic on-air personality. With razor-sharp business acumen and infectious energy, she has transformed Glamlife Events & Parties from a local Minneapolis venture into a bicoastal powerhouse. She orchestrates unforgettable experiences for industry giants, including Essence Magazine and US Bank, while simultaneously captivating radio audiences with her distinctive voice and authentic connection.

The entrepreneurial powerhouse refuses to be contained by conventional boundaries. Holifiled strategically expands her event empire into Atlanta’s competitive market while dominating the airwaves as the creative force behind “Back in the Day with Glamlife Kim” and as a dynamic co-host of “2 Beauties and the Fox.”

Hollifield recently spoke to rolling out about her business ventures.

How did you become a radio personality?

I left Minnesota and went to Atlanta to expand into that region. I returned because my child was making music, and I had many more music connections here in Minnesota. I always did these voiceovers for one of my friends with the audio and video company Vizion. KMOJ did not have a midday host because the person left the company. The general manager was trying to fill that position, and he heard a radio ad I recorded for a car lot and said, whose voice is that? He tracked down everybody at the station to find out whose ad that was and which underwriter did that ad. He had her contact me, and I started the next day.

As a veteran radio personality at KMOJ with more than a decade of experience, how has the Twin Cities radio landscape evolved during your tenure?

It has evolved a lot, especially since COVID. COVID changed the game for radio, and pre-recording was the thing, especially for syndicated shows. It opened the door for people not to have to be in the studio and be able to record from home or wherever. So that’s a game changer. It changes things because you don’t have to be personal. But then we also have social media. Social media picks up for a bit of that because we can now engage with people. I get people who always contact me, and I was reading a message today from someone on Instagram. Who was like, you change lives. I was just shocked to hear that message. It was very inspiring.

What inspired you to launch Glamlife Events & Parties?

So, it’s so funny because Glamlife came first. My event management company has been around since the 90s. Growing up in Chicago, Illinois, I did everybody’s hair and parties, so when I moved to Minneapolis, I built my network here. I had legends like, may he rest in peace, Andre “Debonaire” McNeal, one of my mentors who helped me get in this game with everything from nightlife, corporate events, promotions, and concerts. In August of 2007, I registered Glamlife as a company. My sister said, “Why don’t you turn this passion into a career?” In 2011, I jumped out on a leap of faith, and I left corporate America, and I’ve been just doing Glamlife.

How do you balance the responsibilities of an on-air personality and a CEO?

It’s still a work in progress. Just trying to balance that, your health, your family, and some me time and self-care is a lot. I have a great team right now with Glamlife that I’m just continuing to build, and now I can put more on to them; my right hand, Ivy Elliott, has stepped up to the plate and grown into a great person that I can depend on to handle things when I’m not in town or when I’m doing radio work and so that has been a blessing for me.

What has been your most memorable interview or on-air moment during your time at KMOJ?

I would say Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. I’ve interviewed many people, including Bill Bellamy, Marsha Ambrosius, and many more. But Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis left me starstruck. They are legends, giants, and representatives of Minnesota. They put Minnesota on the map.

Can you describe your approach to creating memorable experiences through Glamlife Events?

I pride myself on ensuring that none of my events looks the same. Sometimes, it’s hard because somebody will see a picture of something I did and ask, “Can you do this for me?” I’m like, “I don’t want to do it exactly like it, but I could do something similar.”

Can you describe a particularly memorable event that Glamlife orchestrated and what made it special?

I have a client whose granddaughter is very introverted and rarely speaks. They were planning a sweet 16 party for her. I did a photoshoot for her, and it got her very excited. When I gave her a mock of her party, she was very excited, and she stepped out of her shell and made a grand entrance at her party.

What challenges have you faced as a woman entrepreneur in the events industry?

As a Black woman, sometimes I feel like being in a city can be cliquey. I love the saying that “it’s not who you know; it’s who knows you.” So, I haven’t faced many challenges because of the buzz around my name and company. It’s been hard to tap into particular types of events because I am not a White woman or man. Sometimes, people don’t take you seriously.

What advice would you give young broadcasters looking to diversify their career paths?

You can do it. I’m always open and available for mentoring; mentorship is critical. Ask questions, go to the radio stations, and build relationships.

Looking ahead, what are your vision and goals for both your radio presence and Glamlife Events?

I want GlamlIfe to be a household name and brand name. I want to build teams in all 50 states and globally. With the radio, the goal is to be syndicated in as many states as possible.

What is next for you?

Two Beauties and the Fox is another radio show slash podcast that I am doing with Pep Talk Tay and Rob Malloy, your favorite Silver Fox. Also, Pep Talk Tay and I are working on a docuseries called “Girl You Did That.” It is spotlighting amazing women. On July 18th, Star Status Entertainment and Glamlife Events are bringing the “Lovers and Legends” concert with Donnell Jones, KeKe Wyatt, and Carl Thomas to the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis.