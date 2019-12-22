Ayesha Curry makes joke about husband Steph Curry’s alleged nudes

Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, decided to have a little fun after her husband’s alleged nude photos were leaked to the public via social media.

Ayesha Curry made a cooking reference to her husband Steph Curry’s “eggplant” on Instagram Live, which has since been automatically deleted by IG, but was screen captured by the likes of Hollywood Unlocked.

The restaurateur, mother of three and author brought levity to her husband’s allegedly risqué pics and sarcastically referred to the Golden State Warriors star’s privates with a special recipe.

“For today’s meal, I figured out that I had all of the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make, so I figured we’d go ahead and make eggplant parmesan!” Ayesha Curry, exclaimed before knowingly adding, “Perfect, right?”

The supposed nude pictures of the three-time NBA champ were uploaded to Twitter on Friday, Dec. 20, according to USA Today. If those photos are of Steph Curry, the leaker could be subject to prosecution under California’s revenge porn laws.

While the Currys have not confirmed nor denied whether the photos were actually of Steph Curry, the San Francisco Chronicle which covers the Warriors said the images are not authentic, saying “Of course it’s not him.”