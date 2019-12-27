The unbelievable amount Kylie Jenner spent on a Beanie Baby

Kylie Jenner reportedly spent thousands on a limited-edition ‘Erin’ Beanie Baby at a recent charity auction.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul spent the eye-watering sum of $12,000 on the Beanie Baby when she attended Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s Paddle8 charity auction earlier this month, E! News reports.

The 9.5-inch doll was created by artist Dan Life and was one of five such Beanie Babies that were made available for purchase.

The lavish charity auction also saw Bieber take to the stage to perform some of his well-known hits, while Jenner even grabbed the mic to reenact her famous “rise and shine” wake-up call.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty and Travis Scott called time on their relationship in October, but they are working to make things as “normal” as possible for their 22-month-old daughter Stormi.