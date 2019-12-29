Gervonta Davis tops Yuriokis Gamboa in front of star-studded crowd in Atlanta

Gervonta Davis. Photo credit: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media

Some of the biggest names in entertainment witnessed boxing’s newest star, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, at a rare championship boxing match in Atlanta. It was the first boxing match in the city since Atlanta’s hometown champion, Evander Holyfield, beat Vaughn Bean in 1998.

Held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, celebrity attendees at Davis’ fight included Shaquille O’Neal; Floyd Mayweather, who has signed Davis to his The Money Team group of fighters;  T.I.; Rae Sremmurd; Zaytoven; Alexis Sky; YFN Lucci; Rich Homie Quan; Trouble;and Quality Control CEO, Pee Thomas.

Lil Baby performed his hit single “Whoa” as Davis entered the boxing ring to take on Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Throughout the lightweight boxing match, the crowd of over 14,000 were on the edge of their seats as Davis and Gamboa traded punches. Davis, a Baltimore native, battled Gamboa, a Cuban gold medalist.

Despite his victory, Davis believed he turned in an average performance.

“I believe my performance tonight was a C+,” Davis said. “[The weight] wasn’t really a problem it was just short timing and things like that. I blame myself and I don’t blame anyone around me. I blame myself and am continuing to learn.”

Photo credit: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media Service

Davis knocked out Gamboa in the 12th round after landing a left hook.

At 25, Davis believes he’s at the top of his game and prepared to take on any fighter. “2020 is going to be a big year,” Davis said. “I’m the top dog.”

 

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.