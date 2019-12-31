50 Cent rips French Montana’s ‘old’ Bugatti and he claps back hard

50 Cent played the Grinch to French Montana’s Christmas when the “Power” producer clowned a proud Montana about his “old” Bugatti.

Montana, 35, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was bragging to his 12.2 million Instagram followers that he’s the first person to own a Bugatti in New York. He said this is a present to himself after emerging from the hospital’s intensive care unit.

50 Cent caught wind of the IG post from French Montana and proceeded to rip him for bragging about an “old” luxury whip.

