50 Cent rips French Montana’s ‘old’ Bugatti and he claps back hard

French Montana (Photo credit: Bang Media)

50 Cent played the Grinch to French Montana’s Christmas when the “Power” producer clowned a proud Montana about his “old” Bugatti.

Montana, 35, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was bragging to his 12.2 million Instagram followers that he’s the first person to own a Bugatti in New York. He said this is a present to himself after emerging from the hospital’s intensive care unit.

50 Cent caught wind of the IG post from French Montana and proceeded to rip him for bragging about an “old” luxury whip.

Click continue to read more.

Continue »
Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.