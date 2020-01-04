7 Black women artists who stepped up for progress in 2019

2019 was a successful year for Black female artists. We witnessed the culture react to a new wave of artists who challenged stereotypes of women in almost every genre of music. Female artists did not hesitate to break societal norms of what was expected of them.

From earning Grammy nominations to being vocal about mental health, self-love and education, these seven Black female artists have redefined what it means to be a trailblazer.

1. Cardi B

Afro-Latina rapper Cardi B had a victorious 2019, winning her first Grammy in February 2019 for the best rap album of the year for Invasion of Privacy and making history as the first solo female artist to ever win in that category. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also dabbled in the political field, teaming up with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to encourage young people to vote.

2. Lizzo

Lizzo gained notoriety last year after releasing her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April, which became the bestselling album by a female artist in 2019. The singer’s image and platform also have become a source of inspiration for body positivity and self-love for women of all shapes and sizes.

3. Beyoncé

In April 2019, legendary singer, Beyoncé, released a documentary and live album titled Homecoming, which took fans through her process of becoming the first Black woman to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She also displayed her cinematic talents when she played the voice of Nala in the movie The Lion King, which debuted in July 2019, and released a soundtrack album called The Lion King: The Gift.

4. Summer Walker

Summer Walker proved that “Girls Need Love” all throughout 2019. In October 2019, her debut LP, Over It, soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Hip-Hop Albums and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Her songs charted the largest streaming numbers for an R&B album by any female artist. The artist also became an advocate for speaking up about mental health struggles, revealing her battle with social anxiety, which garnered support from fans and other artists.

