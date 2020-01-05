Sheree Whitfield shows off fit body as she turns 50 (photos)

It has been a few years since Sheree Whitfield starred on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but that did not stop her from shining as she showed off her svelte figure when she turned a half-century old.

The Cleveland-born head turner turned 50 on Thursday, Jan. 2, and showed her fans how she’s bringing in the new year.

“Toasting to 50! So grateful to see 50 & in great health. Life is all in what u make of it! Count your blessings. New year, new chapter #chapter50,” she wrote to her 900,000 Instagram fans.

Whitfield even played a video showing her modeling her form-fitting, floor-length black dress as folks reacted.

Whitfield’s former castmate, Kandi Burruss, also saluted her friend on her own IG page:

“Happy Birthday @shereewhitfield!!!! I hope you are having the time of your life. You make 50 look so good! Give @shereewhitfield some bday love y’all!” she wrote.

Whitfield, who was married to former NFL star Bob Whitfield, now spends her time developing her clothing line, She by Sheree, and coasting in her “Chateau Sheree” in metro Atlanta with her three adult children, Tierra, Kairo, Kaleigh, and her pooch, Gotti.