Golden Globes so White? Black talent shut out of 2020 awards

Eddie Murphy (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The 2020 Golden Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.  This year’s awards ceremony got off to a rocky start in terms of diversity.

The show caught flack because no female directors were nominated. Many believed that Ava DuVuernay should have received a nod for her work on When They See Us, a gut-wrenching film about the five young teenage boys of color who were wrongfully convicted of an attack in Central Park in 1989.

Several prominent Black men and women were nominated. The nominations included Beyoncé for best original song, “Spirit” from the movie The Lion King; Billy Porter for best actor in a television series for “Pose”; Eddie Murphy for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for Dolemite is My NameDolemite is My Name for best motion picture, musical or comedy; and Cynthia Erivo, best actress in a motion picture, drama for Harriet. 

However, all Black talent was shut out during the ceremony. Tiffany Haddish, Wesley Snipes and Kerry Washington all presented awards.

The lack of diverse winners created a backlash on social media.

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





