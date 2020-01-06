Kanye West shares international plans for ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West is ready to take his Sunday Service all over the world.

The “Bound 2” rapper reportedly has big plans to spread the word across the world, starting in Europe and Africa after success in North America.

West has no plans to tour traditionally anymore and instead wants to work on a new follow-up album with the choir as well as travel the world with them.

TMZ reports that West’s weekly Sunday Service will be reduced and have longer time periods between as he travels around the world to spread the news.

Meanwhile, he previously admitted his “Sunday Service” “saved his life.”

In his sermon to the residents of Skid Row, he said: “A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

And his wife Kim Kardashian West has revealed his Sunday Services have been “super-healing” for him but she insists it is not all about “preaching.”

According to PEOPLE, she said: “[Sunday Service has been] super healing for him. He just lives his life with Christ … It’s had a positive impact on our family [and North] loves to be a part of it. … It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

West has previously spoken candidly about finding his faith when his loved ones tried to help him through his darkest moments.

He shared on “Carpool Karaoke,” “People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn’t call me and scream at me. I’m a grown man. But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him. … I have no regret and no shame.”