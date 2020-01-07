Shannon Sharpe dismantles NFL’s Orlando Scandrick on ‘Undisputed’ (video)

Orlando Scandrick’s NFL career may be pretty much over — and so might be his burgeoning television career.

The former NFL cornerback was scorched mercilessly by host Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” on Monday after Scandrick continued to harp on the Philadelphia Eagles’ deficiencies. The Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend 17-9.

NFL Hall of Famer Sharpe blasted Scandrick on live TV because he believes Scandrick remains bitter towards the Eagles after they cut him earlier this season. It was reported by ESPN and Fox Sports that Scandrick repeatedly gave up big plays on defense, leading to his ouster.

Scandrick may be more known as the ex-boyfriend of popular reality TV star Draya Michele than for his career in the NFL.

Since being cut, Scandrick has been relentlessly critical of the Eagles. Following Eagles’ playoff loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 05, 2020, Scandrick trolled the team on Twitter with this meme mocking the organization.

On this below clip, Scandrick also hated on Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz and the defense earlier this year, which angered Sharpe, setting the stage for Monday, Jan. 06, 2020:

.@OScandrick: "Mitch had a good game [vs Dallas], it was lightning in a bottle." Shannon: "Why everybody catching lightning in a bottle against ya'll?" Scandrick: "We still waiting for Wentz to catch lightning in a bottle. He hasn't caught it since 2017." pic.twitter.com/ouIZT7M19s — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 10, 2019

When Scandrick came for the Eagles again on “Undisputed” on Monday, Sharpe lost it and went in on Scandrick like a guided missile.

In a very loud voice, Sharpe ordered Scandrick to “get the hate out your heart.” Sharpe also reminding Scandrick that he’s commentating on TV — instead of playing on the field — because he wasn’t good enough to be in the NFL anymore.

Check out the carnage below as it played out on the Fox Sports show:

Shannon Sharpe sent Orlando Scandrick to the man upstairs. pic.twitter.com/VX9rM0MPop — Mike (@Olmikelaaawry) January 6, 2020

Scandrick got to get that hate out his heart 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lKltUFr2oN — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 6, 2020