Tyler Perry responds to Black Twitter’s plea for him to hire writers

TV and movie mogul Tyler Perry received some pushback when he boasted on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, that he is the sole writer for all of his current shows. But he had a response to his critics.

While the Tyler Perry Studio owner mostly received props for his indefatiguable devotion to his shows, which include “The Oval,” “Sistas,” “The Have and Have Nots” and the upcoming show “Bruh,” there were pockets of critics who believe he would benefit from a true “writer’s room.”

Here is what Perry originally said that set off a great debate about the quality of Perry’s character development and show narratives:

Perry was lauded for his work ethic, but even some of his supporters believe he would benefit from a diversity of perspectives that come from having a writing team.

I love Tyler Perry movies. And happy he writes all of his projects but I feel like he need to hire some black writer for his Tv shows. — Devonte’ (@trulydevonte) January 7, 2020

Quantity or quality? I think everyone can guess… — Matthew C Taylor (@KingKarloff89) January 7, 2020

Tyler Perry does what he wants to do and that is FINE. I’m not saying that he’s right for not hiring screenwriters (cause I believe he should) but he’s not wrong for NOT doing either. — 𝔰𝔲𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔪𝔢 𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 (@JEANSUPREMEx) January 7, 2020

Tyler Perry is talented but I need more range from him #yesisaidit — Yannick Pronounced Yah-Neek (@YannickTMusic) January 7, 2020

Y’all say Tyler Perry only write the same thing, have y’all watched Lifetime? Looked at any cartoon? It’s the same thing over and over again so miss me with the Tyler bashing — BB23 (@FutureFamous215) January 7, 2020

Tyler Perry was his best self when he was just doing plays — Brother Your Going On GoFundMe (@fakebougiechick) January 7, 2020

As the debate raged on Twitter, Perry sat comfortably in his writer’s room and penned this thoughts to his five million Instagram followers while basking in front of his fireplace: