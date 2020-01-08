Tyler Perry responds to Black Twitter’s plea for him to hire writers

TV and movie mogul Tyler Perry received some pushback when he boasted on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, that he is the sole writer for all of his current shows. But he had a response to his critics.

While the Tyler Perry Studio owner mostly received props for his indefatiguable devotion to his shows, which include “The Oval,” “Sistas,” “The Have and Have Nots” and the upcoming show “Bruh,” there were pockets of critics who believe he would benefit from a true “writer’s room.”

Here is what Perry originally said that set off a great debate about the quality of Perry’s character development and show narratives:

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!

Perry was lauded for his work ethic, but even some of his supporters believe he would benefit from a diversity of perspectives that come from having a writing team.

 

 

 

 

 

As the debate raged on Twitter, Perry sat comfortably in his writer’s room and penned this thoughts to his five million Instagram followers while basking in front of his fireplace:

 

 

